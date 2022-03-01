English
    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Benchmark indices recover after falling over 1,000 pts. Here’s why

      Indian market rebounded after falling over 1,000 points and was trading marginally higher. In the opening session, Sensex fell as much as 1,023 points while Nifty lost around 302 points. But after a sharp recovery, at 12.25pm, Sensex was up 0.1% to 55,896 points while Nifty rose 0.18% to 16,689 points. More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Pune preschools reopening
      Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Manipur
      Maha Shivratri celebrations
      Tomorrow:
      West Bengal municipal election result

      Haryana Budget Session starts

      Close

    • Big Story

      India's GDP growth slowed to 5.4% in Oct-Dec 2021

      The fall in GDP growth from 8.5 percent in July-September 2021 is due to waning of the favourable base effect, although a reduction in advance estimate for full-year growth from 9.2 percent is likely due to the hit to economic activity from the Omicron-variant led third COVID-19 wave. More here

    • Coronavirus Check

      COVID-19 norms eased for Indians fleeing Ukraine war

      The Union Health Ministry has revised the international travel advisory to provide various exemptions to aid the evacuation of Indian students from war-hit Ukraine. Mandatory pre-boarding negative RTPCR test and COVID-19 vaccination certificate need no longer be uploaded on the Air-Suvidha portal now. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      MWC 2022 | Nokia unveils 3 budget smartphones

      The Nokia C21 Plus will set you back by EUR 119 (roughly Rs 10,050) while the vanilla C21 starts from EUR 99 (roughly Rs 8,350). The Nokia C2 2nd Edition costs EUR 79 (roughly Rs 6,650). More here

    • Auto

      Passenger, commercial vehicle sales likely grew in February

      The Nifty Auto index has been consolidating since the beginning of the current year and fell sharply in the past week following the market correction after Russia invaded Ukraine. The index fell about 7 percent in February, underperforming the frontline Nifty 50, which declined 4 percent. More here

    • Tailpiece

      Man creates world record for most pull-ups while dangling from chopper

      Armenian national Roman Sahradyan created a Guinness World Record when he did 23 pull-ups in a minute while dangling from the landing skid of a helicopter. The video of the feat shared on Guinness's Instagram page has gone viral. More here

