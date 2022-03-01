Last Updated : March 01, 2022 / 06:11 AM IST
Market Buzz
Benchmark indices recover after falling over 1,000 pts. Here’s why
Indian market rebounded after falling over 1,000 points and was trading marginally higher. In the opening session, Sensex fell as much as 1,023 points while Nifty lost around 302 points. But after a sharp recovery, at 12.25pm, Sensex was up 0.1% to 55,896 points while Nifty rose 0.18% to 16,689 points. More here
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
Haryana Budget Session starts
Big Story
India's GDP growth slowed to 5.4% in Oct-Dec 2021
The fall in GDP growth from 8.5 percent in July-September 2021 is due to waning of the favourable base effect, although a reduction in advance estimate for full-year growth from 9.2 percent is likely due to the hit to economic activity from the Omicron-variant led third COVID-19 wave. More here
Coronavirus Check
COVID-19 norms eased for Indians fleeing Ukraine war
The Union Health Ministry has revised the international travel advisory to provide various exemptions to aid the evacuation of Indian students from war-hit Ukraine. Mandatory pre-boarding negative RTPCR test and COVID-19 vaccination certificate need no longer be uploaded on the Air-Suvidha portal now. More here
Tech Tattle
MWC 2022 | Nokia unveils 3 budget smartphones
The Nokia C21 Plus will set you back by EUR 119 (roughly Rs 10,050) while the vanilla C21 starts from EUR 99 (roughly Rs 8,350). The Nokia C2 2nd Edition costs EUR 79 (roughly Rs 6,650). More here
Auto
Passenger, commercial vehicle sales likely grew in February
The Nifty Auto index has been consolidating since the beginning of the current year and fell sharply in the past week following the market correction after Russia invaded Ukraine. The index fell about 7 percent in February, underperforming the frontline Nifty 50, which declined 4 percent. More here
Tailpiece
Man creates world record for most pull-ups while dangling from chopper
Armenian national Roman Sahradyan created a Guinness World Record when he did 23 pull-ups in a minute while dangling from the landing skid of a helicopter. The video of the feat shared on Guinness's Instagram page has gone viral. More here
