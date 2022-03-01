Market Buzz

Benchmark indices recover after falling over 1,000 pts. Here’s why

Indian market rebounded after falling over 1,000 points and was trading marginally higher. In the opening session, Sensex fell as much as 1,023 points while Nifty lost around 302 points. But after a sharp recovery, at 12.25pm, Sensex was up 0.1% to 55,896 points while Nifty rose 0.18% to 16,689 points. More here