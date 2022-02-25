English
    Last Updated : February 25, 2022 / 07:20 AM IST

    • Market Buzz

      US stocks pare losses amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

      Russia invaded Ukraine by land, air and sea on Thursday, confirming the West's worst fears with the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two. Stock markets around the world slumped. The S&P 500 was off 1.2%, and the Nasdaq was off 0.35%. Investors shifted money into safe havens like U.S. Treasuries and gold. Wall Street's fear gauge, the VIX, jumped to its highest in a month. More here.

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      US President Joe Biden's speech on Russian invasion of Ukraine moved to 1:30 pm ET (1830 GMT, or 12AM IST)
      EU Finance Ministers to discuss tougher sanctions against Moscow
      DDMA meet to take a call on COVID curbs
      Decision on Mumbai local train travel for unvaccinated people
      Tomorrow:
      SBI mega property show to open

      Former world medallist Sarjubala set for pro debut

    • Big Story

      Russia says destroyed Ukraine airbases, air defences

      Russia's defence ministry said on February 24 that it had neutralised Ukrainian military airbases and its air defence systems, hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military offensive against his country's neighbour. More here.

    • Coronavirus Check

      India logs 14,148 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

      India has reported 14,148 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, continuing the trend of under 20,000 new daily cases this week and the dip in active cases also continued. The new cases take the number of total confirmed coronavirus cases in the country to 4,28, 81, 179. MORE HERE

    • Tech Tattle

      Logitech G Pro Mechanical Keyboard with GX Blue keys launched in India

      Logitech G Pro Mechanical Keyboard has been launched in India. Priced at Rs. 10,995, the Pro series keyboard features GX Blue mechanical switches that the company says feature an audible, tactile and clicky feedback, and is engineered for performance. MORE HERE

    • Your Money

      Manage finances jointly with your husband for a happy money life

      It takes a lot to build a successful marriage. Most of us work towards harmonising our hearts and minds. But we underestimate the role of money in marriage. Money may not be important, many of us claim. But joint finances are important, because in a marriage, both the spouses’ financial independence is equally important. It doesn’t really matter if just one or both are earnings members.MORE HERE

    • Tailpiece

      As 'stealth omicron' advances, scientists are learning more

      The coronavirus mutant widely known as “stealth omicron" is now causing more than a third of new omicron cases around the world, but scientists still don't know how it could affect the future of the pandemic. MORE HERE

