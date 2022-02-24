Tailpiece

Road ministry's target: 70km of roads to be built a day

The construction of roads and highways has gathered pace since 2014 but the targets announced in the Union Budget for 2022-23 appear unrealistic, experts associated with the infrastructure sector have said. The finance minister had stated that 25,000 km of national highways would be constructed this year. Such targets can be met only if an average of 70 km of highways are constructed every day all through 2022-23. While this will provide strong visibility of the order book of construction companies, the pace of project execution was still a cause for concern in the sector, analysts said. MORE HERE