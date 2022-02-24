English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Last Updated : February 24, 2022 / 07:42 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Decision on SEBI chief’s appointment soon

      The government will soon take a decision on the appointment of SEBI Chairman as the extended tenure of incumbent Ajay Tyagi will be ending this month. MORE HERE.

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Delhi airport's newly built T1 arrival terminal to be operational
      Odisha to witness rainfall
      University of Kashmir postpones all exams scheduled on Thursday
      EU special summit on Ukraine
      Tomorrow:
      EU Finance Ministers to discuss tougher sanctions against Moscow
      DDMA meet to take a call on COVID curbs

      Decision on Mumbai local train travel for unvaccinated people

      Close

    • Big Story

      Cyberattacks target Ukraine amid tensions

      Amid rising geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine, a string of cyberattacks targeted top government institutions and banks in Ukraine. While, Kyiv has blamed Russia for attacks, Moscow has denied any involvement. MORE HERE

    • Coronavirus Check

      Active COVID-19 cases in India under 2 lakh

      India has reported 15,102 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a tad higher than the previous day but the number of active cases continued to fall. This is the fourth day in a row that the country has recorded under 20,000 fresh daily infections. MORE HERE

    • Tech Tattle

      Facebook launches Reels globally

      Facebook is launching its short video feature Reels to more than 150 countries, its owner Meta Platforms said on Tuesday, in a move to expand its fastest growing content format. MORE HERE

    • Your Money

      Credit cards to reduce your grocery bills

      There are some grocery credit cards that can help you save a considerable amount on online or offline grocery purchases by offering cashback, rewards and direct discount with select brands. MORE HERE

    • Tailpiece

      Road ministry's target: 70km of roads to be built a day

      The construction of roads and highways has gathered pace since 2014 but the targets announced in the Union Budget for 2022-23 appear unrealistic, experts associated with the infrastructure sector have said. The finance minister had stated that 25,000 km of national highways would be constructed this year. Such targets can be met only if an average of 70 km of highways are constructed every day all through 2022-23. While this will provide strong visibility of the order book of construction companies, the pace of project execution was still a cause for concern in the sector, analysts said. MORE HERE

    tags #Essential 7 #Mac #MC daily #mc essential 7 #MC essentials #Modi #Moneycontrol Daily #Russia #Ukraine #your essential 7

    Must Listen

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.