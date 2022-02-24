Last Updated : February 24, 2022 / 07:42 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
Decision on SEBI chief’s appointment soon
The government will soon take a decision on the appointment of SEBI Chairman as the extended tenure of incumbent Ajay Tyagi will be ending this month. MORE HERE.
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
Decision on Mumbai local train travel for unvaccinated people
Big Story
Cyberattacks target Ukraine amid tensions
Amid rising geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine, a string of cyberattacks targeted top government institutions and banks in Ukraine. While, Kyiv has blamed Russia for attacks, Moscow has denied any involvement. MORE HERE
Coronavirus Check
Active COVID-19 cases in India under 2 lakh
India has reported 15,102 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a tad higher than the previous day but the number of active cases continued to fall. This is the fourth day in a row that the country has recorded under 20,000 fresh daily infections. MORE HERE
Tech Tattle
Facebook launches Reels globally
Facebook is launching its short video feature Reels to more than 150 countries, its owner Meta Platforms said on Tuesday, in a move to expand its fastest growing content format. MORE HERE
Your Money
Credit cards to reduce your grocery bills
There are some grocery credit cards that can help you save a considerable amount on online or offline grocery purchases by offering cashback, rewards and direct discount with select brands. MORE HERE
Tailpiece
Road ministry's target: 70km of roads to be built a day
The construction of roads and highways has gathered pace since 2014 but the targets announced in the Union Budget for 2022-23 appear unrealistic, experts associated with the infrastructure sector have said. The finance minister had stated that 25,000 km of national highways would be constructed this year. Such targets can be met only if an average of 70 km of highways are constructed every day all through 2022-23. While this will provide strong visibility of the order book of construction companies, the pace of project execution was still a cause for concern in the sector, analysts said. MORE HERE
