Last Updated : February 22, 2022 / 06:22 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
World stocks hit 3-week low amid Ukraine crisis
Global stocks hit three-week lows and oil rose on Monday as worries increased that Russia would invade Ukraine. European stocks dropped 1.65% to their lowest in more than four months. British stocks fell 0.5%. Shares in companies exposed to Russia and Ukraine fell heavily. More here
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
Himachal Pradesh Budget Session begins
Big Story
Corbevax approved for emergency use on 12-18-yr-olds
Nearly two months after Corbevax, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Hyderabad-based Biological E, was approved for adults in the country, the vaccine has now received regulatory approvals for administration in the 12-18-year age group. More here
Coronavirus Check
Serum Institute seeks EUA for Covovax use on 12-17-yr-olds
In the application for emergency use authorisation (EUA) for the 12-17-year-old age group, Prakash Kumar Singh, Director, Government and Regulatory Affairs at Serum Institute, is learnt to have stated that data from two studies on about 2,707 individuals aged 12 to 17 years shows Covovax is highly efficacious, immunogenic, safe and well-tolerated in this age group. More here
Tech Tattle
New Macs will come with custom M2 chips
Apple is reportedly preparing to launch several new Macs later this year. The new Macs, including the MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac Mini, and iMac Pro, are rumoured to be powered by a mix of Apple M1 and M2 chips. More here
Your Money
Applying for a home loan at 45? You must be mindful of this…
The problem with applying for a home loan after 45 is the availability of a maximum tenure of 15 years, implying higher monthly instalments. For example, the monthly EMI for Rs 50 lakh for 15 years at 7 percent per annum is Rs 44,941, and at a rate of 7.5 percent, your EMI is Rs 46,351. More here
Tailpiece
Paternity leave is gradually coming out of closet
Increasingly paternity leave is becoming more acceptable at the workspace as firms look at gender equity. New parents express the need for such a break as nuclear families need them to be part of their new life, and a better work-life balance debate is gaining momentum. More here
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.