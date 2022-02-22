English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Last Updated : February 22, 2022 / 06:22 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      World stocks hit 3-week low amid Ukraine crisis

      Global stocks hit three-week lows and oil rose on Monday as worries increased that Russia would invade Ukraine. European stocks dropped 1.65% to their lowest in more than four months. British stocks fell 0.5%. Shares in companies exposed to Russia and Ukraine fell heavily. More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Singapore relaxes entry rules for vaccinated
      PM Modi’s Manipur campaign
      Air India flight to depart from Ukraine
      Tamil Nadu vote counting
      Tomorrow:
      Pakistan PM to visit Russia
      PM Modi to campaign in Uttar Pradesh
      New Maruti Suzuki Baleno launch

      Himachal Pradesh Budget Session begins

      Close

    • Big Story

      Corbevax approved for emergency use on 12-18-yr-olds

      Nearly two months after Corbevax, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Hyderabad-based Biological E, was approved for adults in the country, the vaccine has now received regulatory approvals for administration in the 12-18-year age group. More here

    • Coronavirus Check

      Serum Institute seeks EUA for Covovax use on 12-17-yr-olds

      In the application for emergency use authorisation (EUA) for the 12-17-year-old age group, Prakash Kumar Singh, Director, Government and Regulatory Affairs at Serum Institute, is learnt to have stated that data from two studies on about 2,707 individuals aged 12 to 17 years shows Covovax is highly efficacious, immunogenic, safe and well-tolerated in this age group. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      New Macs will come with custom M2 chips

      Apple is reportedly preparing to launch several new Macs later this year. The new Macs, including the MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac Mini, and iMac Pro, are rumoured to be powered by a mix of Apple M1 and M2 chips. More here

    • Your Money

      Applying for a home loan at 45? You must be mindful of this…

      The problem with applying for a home loan after 45 is the availability of a maximum tenure of 15 years, implying higher monthly instalments. For example, the monthly EMI for Rs 50 lakh for 15 years at 7 percent per annum is Rs 44,941, and at a rate of 7.5 percent, your EMI is Rs 46,351. More here

    • Tailpiece

      Paternity leave is gradually coming out of closet

      Increasingly paternity leave is becoming more acceptable at the workspace as firms look at gender equity. New parents express the need for such a break as nuclear families need them to be part of their new life, and a better work-life balance debate is gaining momentum. More here

    tags #Corbevax #Mac #MC essentials #Modi #Russia #Serum Institute #Ukraine

    Must Listen

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.