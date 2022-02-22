Your Money

Applying for a home loan at 45? You must be mindful of this…

The problem with applying for a home loan after 45 is the availability of a maximum tenure of 15 years, implying higher monthly instalments. For example, the monthly EMI for Rs 50 lakh for 15 years at 7 percent per annum is Rs 44,941, and at a rate of 7.5 percent, your EMI is Rs 46,351. More here