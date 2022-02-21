Last Updated : February 21, 2022 / 06:19 AM IST
Market Buzz
Market valuation of TCS jumps by Rs 36,694 crore
Five of the 10 most valued firms together added Rs 85,712.56 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerging as the biggest gainer. The market valuation of TCS jumped by Rs 36,694.59 crore to reach Rs 14,03,716.02 crore, while that of Reliance Industries (RIL) climbed Rs 32,014.47 crore to Rs 16,39,872.16 crore. More here
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
Tamil Nadu vote counting
Big Story
Indians urged to leave Ukraine temporarily
As the threats of a Russian invasion loom over Ukraine, India on February 20 asked its citizens staying in the eastern European country for non-essential purposes to "leave temporarily". A similar appeal to temporarily leave the nation was also issued on February 15. More here
Coronavirus Check
UK to drop self-isolation rule
On being asked about the plan, Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged the public to not "throw caution to the wind" as he attempts to move beyond state-mandated rules for tackling the spread of the deadly virus. He told the BBC that he wants to focus on addressing the health crisis with a vaccine-led approach, rather than banning certain courses of action. More here
Tech Tattle
Asus ROG Phone 5S: A gaming powerhouse
Built from the ground up to be as uncompromising as possible, the ROG Phone 5S delivers the ultimate experience for mobile gamers. But in a market where mobile games are optimised to perform on as many smartphones as possible, do we really need a specialised gaming phone? More here
Auto
5 things to know about Jeep Meridian SUV
Jeep India has finally announced that its much-awaited seven-seater is scheduled for a launch in India later this year. Christened the Meridian, the new full-sized SUV will go up against competitors in the segment including the Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq and the MG Gloster. More here
Tailpiece
‘World’s largest igloo cafe’ is in Kashmir
Anjali Choudhary, a young tourist, has travelled from Bengaluru to Kashmir just to see the “world’s largest igloo café” in Gulmarg, a popular skiing destination in Kashmir. Choudhary along with her colleague decided to come to Kashmir after they found a photo of the igloo café on Instagram. More here
