English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Risks vs Returns in Mutual funds – What should be your pick? 21st February | 4pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Last Updated : February 21, 2022 / 06:19 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Market valuation of TCS jumps by Rs 36,694 crore

      Five of the 10 most valued firms together added Rs 85,712.56 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerging as the biggest gainer. The market valuation of TCS jumped by Rs 36,694.59 crore to reach Rs 14,03,716.02 crore, while that of Reliance Industries (RIL) climbed Rs 32,014.47 crore to Rs 16,39,872.16 crore. More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Gujarat school, colleges go fully offline
      Vivo V23e launch in India
      Goa schools reopening
      President Kovind to review naval fleet
      Tomorrow:
      Singapore relaxes entry rules for vaccinated
      PM Modi’s Manipur campaign
      Air India flight to depart from Ukraine

      Tamil Nadu vote counting

      Close

    • Big Story

      Indians urged to leave Ukraine temporarily

      As the threats of a Russian invasion loom over Ukraine, India on February 20 asked its citizens staying in the eastern European country for non-essential purposes to "leave temporarily". A similar appeal to temporarily leave the nation was also issued on February 15. More here

    • Coronavirus Check

      UK to drop self-isolation rule

      On being asked about the plan, Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged the public to not "throw caution to the wind" as he attempts to move beyond state-mandated rules for tackling the spread of the deadly virus. He told the BBC that he wants to focus on addressing the health crisis with a vaccine-led approach, rather than banning certain courses of action. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      Asus ROG Phone 5S: A gaming powerhouse

      Built from the ground up to be as uncompromising as possible, the ROG Phone 5S delivers the ultimate experience for mobile gamers. But in a market where mobile games are optimised to perform on as many smartphones as possible, do we really need a specialised gaming phone? More here

    • Auto

      5 things to know about Jeep Meridian SUV

      Jeep India has finally announced that its much-awaited seven-seater is scheduled for a launch in India later this year. Christened the Meridian, the new full-sized SUV will go up against competitors in the segment including the Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq and the MG Gloster. More here

    • Tailpiece

      ‘World’s largest igloo cafe’ is in Kashmir

      Anjali Choudhary, a young tourist, has travelled from Bengaluru to Kashmir just to see the “world’s largest igloo café” in Gulmarg, a popular skiing destination in Kashmir. Choudhary along with her colleague decided to come to Kashmir after they found a photo of the igloo café on Instagram. More here

    tags #MC essentials #Modi #Reliance Industries #TCS #Ukraine

    Must Listen

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.