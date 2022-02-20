Auto

Yamaha R15 V4.0 review: It’ll urge you to ride hard, often

Back in 2008, a friend of mine showed up at my house riding the first Yamaha R15. It had recently been launched, and I was instantly taken by how good it looked – it really did seem like Yamaha had shrunk an R1 down to a 150cc-sized motorcycle. Indeed, at the time it was probably the slickest-looking bike on sale in the ‘affordable’ category, and I couldn’t wait to ride it. More here