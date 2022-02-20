English
    Last Updated : February 20, 2022 / 06:42 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      FedFina files draft papers with SEBI


      Federal Bank Ltd arm Fedbank Financial Services Ltd (FedFina) has filed draft papers with the Securities Exchange Board of India to raise funds via an initial public offering. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 900 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 45.71 million shares by its existing shareholders and promoters. More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Punjab Assembly polls
      Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls
      President Ram Nath Kovind to visit Vizag
      Odisha Panchayat elections
      Tomorrow:
      Gujarat school, colleges go fully offline

      Goa schools reopening

    • Big Story

      West puts up united front against Russia

      Western leaders warned Russia not to consider shifting a country's national borders by force, highlighting that Moscow would pay a high political and economic price for any military intervention in Ukraine. US Vice-President Kamala Harris said her country would reinforce NATO's eastern flank to act as a further deterrent to any Russian military action in addition to the threat of sanctions. More here

    • Coronavirus Check

      US to evaluate Covaxin as vaccine candidate

      A statement released by Bharat Biotech read: “Covaxin will be evaluated as a COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the United States. Ocugen announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has lifted its clinical hold on the company’s Investigational New Drug Application to evaluate the COVID-19 vaccine candidate, BBV152, known as Covaxin outside the United States.” More here

    • Tech Tattle

      Call of Duty: Warzone has something new to offer

      If you play Call of Duty: Warzone, there is no doubt you have come across a cheater or two during your play sessions. The popular free-to-play battle royale has struggled with cheating since launch, primarily because banning cheaters or hackers doesn't stop the problem, since they can just create new accounts for free. More here

    • Auto

      Yamaha R15 V4.0 review: It’ll urge you to ride hard, often

      Back in 2008, a friend of mine showed up at my house riding the first Yamaha R15. It had recently been launched, and I was instantly taken by how good it looked – it really did seem like Yamaha had shrunk an R1 down to a 150cc-sized motorcycle. Indeed, at the time it was probably the slickest-looking bike on sale in the ‘affordable’ category, and I couldn’t wait to ride it. More here

    • Tailpiece

      Assam man buys dream vehicle with sacks full of coins

      The story of a man in Assam who bought a scooter with savings entirely in the form of coins is winning hearts online. A YouTuber named Hirak Das has documented the story in one of his videos. The man, a shopkeeper, told Das that he had been saving up for eight months to buy a scooter. More here

