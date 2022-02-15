English
    Last Updated : February 15, 2022 / 06:34 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      India VIX jumps over 20% amid Ukraine-Russia tensions

      Experts said volatility is expected to remain high in the coming days given the global concerns but investors should not get bogged down by short-term worries and pick quality stocks for the long term. Read more here.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Assam govt to lift all COVID restrictions
      Tomorrow:
      Russia may invade Ukraine on Feb 16, Biden warns

      Vedant Fashions to be listed on NSE

      Close

    • Big Story

      In Ilker Ayci, Tatas pick a surprise pilot for Air India

      Ilker Ayci had a stable seven years at the helm of Turkish Airlines and saw growth in both destinations and fleet. But the jury is out on whether he was the right candidate to lead Air India as CEO. Read more.

    • IPO Buzz

      Beyond size, LIC’s profitability is a mixed picture

      LIC’s size gives it an outsized advantage against private sector insurers in sustaining a steady earnings trajectory. That said, it also prevents the insurer from orchestrating changes in business. Read more.

    • Economy

      Vedanta ties up with Foxconn to manufacture semiconductors in India

      Vedanta will hold the majority stake while Foxconn will be the minority shareholder. Vedanta’s Chairman Anil Agarwal will head the joint venture. Read more here.

    • Tech Tattle

      54 more Chinese apps banned over security concerns: Check list here

      The government on February 14 banned 54 more Chinese apps, including several from Tencent and Alibaba groups, citing security threat, taking the number of such applications that India has banned over the last few years to 224. Read more here.

    • Tailpiece

      IPL 2022 | Meet the final squad of all the teams and their costliest buys

      The 10 IPL franchises spent a whopping Rs 551.7 crore to buy a total of 204 players during the two-day TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Mega Auction. Read more.

    tags #Air India #Foxconn #Ilker Ayci #IPL #IPO #LIC #MC essentials #Semiconductor #Tatas #Vedanta #VIX

