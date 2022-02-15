Last Updated : February 15, 2022 / 06:34 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
India VIX jumps over 20% amid Ukraine-Russia tensions
Experts said volatility is expected to remain high in the coming days given the global concerns but investors should not get bogged down by short-term worries and pick quality stocks for the long term. Read more here.
Watch Out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
Vedant Fashions to be listed on NSE
Big Story
In Ilker Ayci, Tatas pick a surprise pilot for Air India
Ilker Ayci had a stable seven years at the helm of Turkish Airlines and saw growth in both destinations and fleet. But the jury is out on whether he was the right candidate to lead Air India as CEO. Read more.
IPO Buzz
Beyond size, LIC’s profitability is a mixed picture
LIC’s size gives it an outsized advantage against private sector insurers in sustaining a steady earnings trajectory. That said, it also prevents the insurer from orchestrating changes in business. Read more.
Economy
Vedanta ties up with Foxconn to manufacture semiconductors in India
Vedanta will hold the majority stake while Foxconn will be the minority shareholder. Vedanta’s Chairman Anil Agarwal will head the joint venture. Read more here.
Tech Tattle
54 more Chinese apps banned over security concerns: Check list here
The government on February 14 banned 54 more Chinese apps, including several from Tencent and Alibaba groups, citing security threat, taking the number of such applications that India has banned over the last few years to 224. Read more here.
Tailpiece
IPL 2022 | Meet the final squad of all the teams and their costliest buys
The 10 IPL franchises spent a whopping Rs 551.7 crore to buy a total of 204 players during the two-day TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Mega Auction. Read more.
