Last Updated : February 14, 2022 / 06:28 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell
The market crashed and wiped out previous two days' gains to fall below 17,400 on the Nifty50, as 40-year high US inflation and rising oil prices weighed on Dalal Street. All sectoral indices were under pressure till the close of the market on Friday.
Watch Out
Take a look at these key events
Big Story
LIC files DRHP with SEBI for mega IPO
Coronavirus Check
New cases in India dip below 50,000
Daily new COVID-19 cases in the country dipped below 50,000 after around 40 days, taking the country's virus tally to 4,26,31,421, while the active cases declined to 5,37,045, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.
India logged 44,877 infections, while the death toll climbed to 5,08,665 with 684 fresh fatalities, the data updated on February 13 at 8am stated.
A total of 37,379 people had tested positive for the infection in a day on January 4.
The daily COVID-19 cases were recorded less than one lakh for seven consecutive days. MORE HERE
Debt Resolution
IL&FS group to resolve debt of Rs 55,000 crore by March
IL&FS group would resolve debt of Rs 55,000 crore by March 2022, the board of the crisis-hit company has stated in its affidavit filed before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT). While updating the progress of the resolution progress, the IL&FS board, led by Uday Kotak, said Rs 55,000 crore debt would be resolved through asset monetisation, restructuring and insolvency proceeding initiatives.
Some of this has already been completed while the rest is at different stages of resolution, it said in a brief snapshot on the progress made in the ongoing resolution process till December 7, 2021, and suggested estimates of progress to be made by March 2022. IL&FS had a total outstanding debt of Rs 99,355 crore as of October 8, 2018, of which Rs 45,500 crore debt is handled through debt resolution initiatives by March 2022. MORE HERE
Personal Finance
On V-day, how couplepreneurs manage their personal finances
In late 2009, Upasana Taku and Bipin Preet Singh, both 42 years now, launched a company called MobiKwik. It provides a mobile phone-based payment system, digital wallet, ZIP Pay Later service and more. For 12 years, they have been working together and contributing to digital India's dream.
In India, there is a rising trend of couplepreneurs. Recently, on start-up reality show Shark Tank India, we had 18 percent of the pitches from couplepreneurs, according to Anupam Mittal, a judge on the show. Couplepreneurs are people in a relationship who also own or operate a business together. It’s important for the couple to harmonise the way they manage their finances and yet have sufficient independence. MORE HERE
Tailpiece
3 must-read books from the Women Writer's Prize longlist
Seven years ago, SheThePeople organised its first Women Writers Fest. Last October, it announced it would be giving out a prize, too. The shortlist will be announced this month, and the winning book will be unveiled in March.
Shaili Chopra, founder, SheThePeople, said the Women’s Writers Fest and the Women Writer’s Prize share a vision - to spotlight the depths of works that women are writing through lived experiences and bringing a different lens to storytelling. MORE HERE
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.