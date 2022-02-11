MARKET NEWS

    Last Updated : February 11, 2022 / 07:28 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      US inflation jumped 7.5% in past year

      Consumer prices in the US jumped 7.5 percent last month compared with 12 months earlier, the steepest year-over-year increase since February 1982. Shortage of supplies and workers, heavy doses of federal aid, ultra-low interest rates and robust consumer spending combined to send inflation accelerating in the past year. More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      LIC likely to file DRHP
      PM Modi to participate in One Ocean Summit
      Tripura night curfew begins
      Tomorrow
      PM Modi to address UP poll rallies

      IPL mega auction

      Close

    • Big Story

      RBI projects GDP growth at 7.8% for FY23

      The Reserve Bank of India on February 10 projected the real gross domestic product (GDP) for fiscal 2022-2023 at 7.8 percent, as it surprised the market by holding the key rates steady, continuing policy support for the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic. More here

    • Your Money

      Why you should buy gold ETFs

      Outflows from Indian gold ETFs in January 2022 can’t be attributed to a single factor as of now, nor are they at alarming levels. Indian investors are seen buying gold ETF with overall inflows of Rs 4,813 crore in CY2021, with just one month recording a net outflow. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs iPhone 13 Pro Max

      The Galaxy S22 Ultra doesn't come cheap. The base model is priced at $1,199 (roughly Rs 89,700), putting the Galaxy S22 Ultra in Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max territory. Let’s see how the Galaxy S22 Ultra matches up to the iPhone 13 Pro Max. More here

    • Auto

      Ratan Tata’s new custom-made electric Nano

      Electra EV that offers EV powertrain solutions to Tata Motors and other automakers, recently delivered a custom-built electric Nano to its founder, Ratan Tata. A limited number of such converted Nano electric vehicles or NEOs form part of the fleet for 'SainikPod Sit & Go', an all-electric mobility service in Bengaluru run by MotherPod. More here

    • Tailpiece

      Full list of nominees for 94th Academy Awards

      The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences on February 8 announced the nominee list for the Oscar Awards 2022. The 94th Academy Awards ceremony, which is set on March 27, will honor the best films released between March 1 and December 31, 2021. And the nominees for Oscar Awards 2022 are…

