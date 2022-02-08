MARKET NEWS

    Last Updated : February 08, 2022 / 07:16 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Adani Wilmar to debut on Tuesday. What could be listing price?

      Experts largely expect the listing price could be around Rs 265 against issue price of Rs 230 per share, resulting in a market capitalisation of Rs 34,500 crore against IPO value of Rs 30,000 crore. Read more.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      RBI's monetary policy meet
      Home Minister Amit Shah to release BJP Manifesto for UP
      Tomorrow:
      Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2022

      Earnings: Bharat Forge, Hindalco Industries, M&M

      Close

    • Big Story

      Will RBI Hike Rates Post Feb MPC Meet & How Could Markets React?

      RBI's Monetary Policy Meet will conclude on February 10. Ahead of the verdict, Karunya Rao chats with Saugata Bhattacharya, Chief Economist of Axis Bank, about what to expect from RBI Governor's commentary, MPC's policy stance, chances of a repo rate hike, and more. Check out the video here.

    • Politics

      Deep in debt, Punjab can’t afford any new populist schemes, data shows

      Punjab Polls: Sops announced by various political parties, if implemented, could push the state further into indebtedness unless new sources of tax and non-tax revenues are found. Read the full story here.

    • Tech Tattle

      Smartphones launching this week: Redmi Note 11S, Vivo T1 5G

      Multiple devices are launching later this week in the budget and premium smartphone segment. Read this story to find out which are those and if it's worth your money.

    • Auto

      Steps for rural, agriculture and EVs to benefit auto sector

      The announcements by the government of India in Budget 2022 will revive consumption through employment generation, investment in infrastructure development, and rural economy. This augurs well for the auto sector which has been passing through COVID-19 headwinds for almost three years. The Budget proposals are also majorly favourable for the electric vehicle (EV) segment. Read more here.

    • Coronavirus Check

      COVID deaths in Kerala: Numbers grow sharply as state follows fatality reporting norms by the book

      The backlog of coronavirus deaths being reported from Kerala everyday has caught many eyeballs but many experts feel that the southern state may be registering deaths exactly as per the new ICMR COVID death reporting protocol, unlike most other states. Read the full story here.

    tags #Adani Wilmar #coronavirus #MC essentials #Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 #RBI MPC meet

