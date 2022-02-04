MARKET NEWS

    Last Updated : February 04, 2022 / 07:13 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Vedant Fashions mobilises Rs 944.75 cr from anchor investors

      Vedant Fashions has mobilised Rs 944.75 crore from 75 anchor investors, ahead of its initial public offering launch. The company said it has finalised allocation of 1,09,09,450 equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 866 per share, the upper price band. More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      PM Modi virtual rally in UP
      Oppo Watch Free launch
      Rahul Gandhi to visit Goa
      Tomorrow:
      PM to unveil statue of equality in Hyderabad

      GATE exams on Feb 5

      Close

    • Big Story

      Joe Biden orders US troops to Europe as Ukraine talks stall

      United States President Joe Biden is ordering 2,000 US-based troops to Poland and Germany and shifting 1,000 more from Germany to Romania, to demonstrate to both allies and foes America's commitment to NATO's eastern flank amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Pentagon said Wednesday. More here

    • Coronavirus Check

      297 districts in India accounted for 10% positivity rate

      Kerala is the only one out of eight states with more than 50,000 active COVID-19 cases witnessing a surge in new cases of COVID infection and an increase in positivity rate while pandemic seems to be shrinking in 34 states, senior government authorities said on February 3. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      MSI launches new range of gaming laptops in India

      The new MSI Stealth GS77 is powered by the 12th Gen Intel processors (Core i7/Core i9) paired with an Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti or RTX 3080 Ti graphics card. Its starting price is Rs 3,35,990. MSI also unveiled the Stealth GS66 with a 12th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU and an Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti GPU. More here

    • Auto

      Tata Power partners with Apollo Tyres for EV charging stations

      Tata Power has partnered with Apollo Tyres to deploy electric vehicle charging stations at the latter’s commercial and passenger vehicle zones across India. As per the agreement, Tata Power will set up charging stations at 150 branded retail outlets CV and PV Zones of Apollo Tyres initially. More here

    • Tailpiece

      Arif Khan is India’s only athlete at Beijing Olympics

      At the age of four, Arif Mohammad Khan put on skis for the first time, in a tiny hilly village in Jammu and Kashmir. It was to be the start of a difficult journey that will culminate in him being the only athlete from India, a country of nearly 1.4 billion people, when the Beijing Winter Olympics begin on February 4. More here

    tags #Apollo Tyres #Joe Biden #MC essentials #MSI Stealth GS77 #Tata Power #Vedant Fashions

