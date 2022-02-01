MARKET NEWS

    Last Updated : February 01, 2022 / 06:19 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Big Story

      Economic Survey 2022 | Here are the key highlights from the survey

      Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2022 on January 31, soon after President’s address to both Houses of Parliament. The survey, presented a day before the Union Budget, details the state of economy and reforms that should be undertaken to accelerate growth. Here are the key highlights.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Budget 2022
      India's Automobile Sale numbers expected for January 2021
      Tomorrow:
      Goa assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi to hold virtual rally

      25th OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial meeting will be held via videoconference

    • Market Buzz

      Trade Setup for Budget Day : Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

      Union Budget 2022 is expected to bring high volatility in the market. There is a possibility of 1-2 percent swing movements in the Nifty on either side, as happened in the past during this event, says Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities. Read full story here.

    • Your Money

      How you can make your portfolio immune to US Fed’s interest rate moves

      Market participants across the globe are expecting the US Fed to hike rates this year, though they differ on the quantum and timing of such moves. When interest rates rise, they do place some downward pressure on asset prices Here is everything you need to know to make your portfolio immune.

    • Economy

      Centre's fiscal deficit rises to 50.4% of FY22 target in April-December 2021

      The Centre's fiscal deficit rose to 50.4 percent of the FY22 target in April-December 2021, with a huge increase seen in tax collections as well as capital expenditure for the month of December 2021, data released on January 31 by the Controller General of Accounts showed. The latest numbers on the government's finances come a day before the 2022 Budget is presented in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Read more.

    • Coronavirus Check

      Only 4-5% of COVID-19 vaccine shots administered in private hospitals

      Private hospitals were slated to be an important partner in the COVID-19 vaccination drive launched in January 2021 but barring a few initial months, their role in the massive campaign has been negligible as high prices of vaccines at private centres has kept people away. Read here.

    • Startup Tales

      More than 100 startups working in India's space sector

      In June 2020, the government opened up the space sector enabling the participation of private firms in the entire gamut of space activities. Read here.

