Big Story

No employee has been fired, will wait for the audit to complete: BharatPe clarifies on Ashneer Grover

BharatPe issued a statement denying that any employee was fired after rumours swirled on social media about Ashneer Grover's exit from the company. "The board of BharatPe has not terminated the services of any employee at this stage. Reports suggesting any termination are baseless and untrue," a BharatPe spokesperson said in a statement on January 29. Read more.