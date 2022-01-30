MARKET NEWS

    Last Updated : January 30, 2022 / 07:17 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Vedant Fashions IPO to open next week: 10 key things to know before subscribing issue

      Vedant Fashions, which owns ethnic wear brand Manyavar, will launch its initial public offering (IPO) next week on February 4. This would be the third public offer of this year after AGS Transact Technologies and Adani Wilmar. Here are 10 key things to know about the public issue.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Martyr's day: Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary
      Tomorrow:
      Budget Session begins

      Economic Survey will be released

      Close

    • Big Story

      No employee has been fired, will wait for the audit to complete: BharatPe clarifies on Ashneer Grover

      BharatPe issued a statement denying that any employee was fired after rumours swirled on social media about Ashneer Grover's exit from the company. "The board of BharatPe has not terminated the services of any employee at this stage. Reports suggesting any termination are baseless and untrue," a BharatPe spokesperson said in a statement on January 29. Read more.

    • Budget 2022

      Exclusive| Budget to hold the reins on raising import duties, sources say

      The government is expected to maintain a status quo on import duties in the Union Budget for 2022-23, the first time since 2018-19, given the rising perception that India is turning extremely protectionist. The government had been raising import duties since then in an effort to balance trade. Read more.

    • Green Energy

      NTPC to form new green energy arm for monetisation by October

      State-run NTPC Ltd will form a new subsidiary for some identified renewable energy projects with the aim to monetise it by October, the company’s management told investors in a conference call on January 29. Read more.

    • Tech Tattle

      The Tech Weekender: Top news from the world of technology this week

      The Galaxy S22 series is arriving soon, a new tab on the Play Store, Facebook wins EU case and more. Read here.

    • Tailpiece

      Healing Space | How to write your own emotional budget for life

      Time, energy, food, health... what does your investment allocation in yourself look like? Read here.

