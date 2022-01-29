MARKET NEWS

    Last Updated : January 29, 2022 / 08:19 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      US stocks heading for 4th straight weekly loss

      The S&P 500 fell 0.1% as of 10:23 a.m. Eastern and is close to shedding more than 10% of its value from the record high it set on January 3, which puts it on track to close in what market watchers call a correction. More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Beating retreat ceremony
      Last day of Karnataka curfew
      Tomorrow:
      Telangana school vacations end

      PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat

      Close

    • Big Story

      Google to invest up to $1 billion in Bharti Airtel

      As part of this partnership, Google intends to invest up to $1 billion, as part of its Google for India Digitization Fund, which includes equity investment as well as a corpus for potential commercial agreements, to be identified and agreed on mutually agreeable terms over the course of the next five years. More here

    • Coronavirus Check

      India marks 12% decline in daily cases

      The number of active cases which stood at 21,05,611 on January 28 however registered a decline of over one lakh as compared to the previous day. But, the weekly COVID-19 test positivity rate, at 17.47 percent, continues to soar high in the country. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      Apple debuts Universal Control

      The latest Betas for iPadOS and macOS Monterey have introduced Universal Control. Announced at WWDC 2021, Universal Control let's users control Macs and iPads with a single mouse and keyboard. More here

    • Auto

      Aurangabad to purchase 250 EVs by March-end

      The Marathwada Auto Cluster has launched the Aurangabad Mission Green Mobility (EV) with the help of people's participation. Through this initiative, Aurangabad is set to purchase 250 electric four-wheelers by the end of March 2022. So far, the documentation of around 150 four-wheelers is completed. More here

    • Tailpiece

      9-year-old boy is world’s youngest billionaire

      A nine-year-old African kid is reportedly the world’s youngest billionaire, who travels around the world in his private jet and has several mansions to his name. Mompha Junior from Lagos, Nigeria became the owner of his first mansion at the age of just six. He has an entire fleet of supercars. More here

