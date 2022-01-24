Market Buzz

10 key factors that traders should keep an eye out for in truncated week

The market lost over three percent and snapped a four-week winning streak in the week ended January 21 amid weak global cues and continued selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs). In the last week, BSE Sensex shed 2,185.85 points (3.57 percent) to end at 59,037.18, while the Nifty50 fell 638.55 points (3.49 percent) to close at 17,617.2. Read this story to know what traders must keep a lookout for in the coming week.