Last Updated : January 24, 2022 / 07:29 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    10 key factors that traders should keep an eye out for in truncated week

    The market lost over three percent and snapped a four-week winning streak in the week ended January 21 amid weak global cues and continued selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs). In the last week, BSE Sensex shed 2,185.85 points (3.57 percent) to end at 59,037.18, while the Nifty50 fell 638.55 points (3.49 percent) to close at 17,617.2. Read this story to know what traders must keep a lookout for in the coming week.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Bal Puraskar winners to be awarded with digital certificates on January 24
    Results of private lender Axis Bank and logistics player Shriram Transport Finance Company
    Tomorrow:
    Micromax IN Note 2 launches in India

    Nominations to start for Punajb Polls

    Close

  • Startup Tales

    Good Glamm Group acquires majority stake in Organic Harvest, to invest Rs 75 crore

    Now as part of the Good Glamm, Organic Harvest will be able to leverage the group’s digital audience comprising 88 million POPxo annual users, 100 million users of ScoopWhoop and Baby Chakra’s 20 million mothers community and 10,000 doctors network. Read more.

  • Politics

    UP Assembly polls 2022 | Bhim Army chief announces Samajik Parivartan Morcha

    The Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) chief said that the alliance will not field any candidate against Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav who will contest from Karhal in Mainpuri district. Read more.

  • Budget 2022

    From tax break to endowment funds, a pre-Budget wish list of some Indian startups

    Support to recover from the losses of the pandemic months, a simpler capital gains tax system, and more from the wish list of startups in sectors from healthcare to accountancy. Read more.

  • Coronavirus Check

    Is new Omicron BA.2 subvariant more dangerous?

    The UK Health Security Agency on January 21 designated a sub-lineage known as BA.2 of the dominant and highly transmissible Omicron coronavirus variant as a variant under investigation, saying it could have a growth advantage. Read more.

  • Tailpiece

    We are way past the 'hook-up era': Dating trends during the pandemic

    Appreciation for more safety features for everyone especially the queer community, and focus on connection and video calls prior to meets are some of the changes that dating apps recorded. Read more.

#Bal Puraskar #Budget 2020 #dating #markets #MC essentials

