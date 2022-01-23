MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : January 23, 2022 / 07:20 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Fabindia files papers for 2022 listing, Premji Invest-backed firm joins apparel brand IPO party

    Leading ethnic wear and lifestyle retailer Fabindia, which is backed by marquee investors including Azim Premji’s investment arm Premji Invest and Nandan Nilekani, has filed draft papers with Sebi to launch an IPO in 2022, sources told Moneycontrol. The move adds Fabindia to the growing list of apparel brands backed by private equity firms eyeing a public market debut. Read more.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these events

    Today:
    Complete lockdown in Tamil Nadu
    Republic Day celebrations to begin, will include Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary
    Tomorrow:

    Results of private lender Axis Bank and logistics player Shriram Transport Finance Company

    Close

  • Politics

    Goa Elections | Utpal Parrikar - the political scion trying to emerge from a famous father's shadow

    Utpal Parrikar quit the BJP to contest the Panaji assembly seat as an independent candidate. He says this is not about being an MLA, but to carry forward the values of his father Manohar Parrikar. Read more.

  • MC Exclusive

    Sebi pulls up PTC India Financial, says no board meeting till corporate governance issue addressed

    Securities and Exchange Board of India has pulled up PTC India Financial Services (PFS), asking the company not to hold a board meeting until the corporate governance issues are addressed and the company has appointed new independent directors, three sources close to the development told Moneycontrol. Read more.

  • Cryptic Crypto

    The massive crypto sell-off : Markets wipe off $1 trillion since November 2021

    A market capitalisation of around $150 billion was wiped out over the last 24 hours collectively by various cryptos, with the global crypto market cap declining by 14.75 percent to $1.57 trillion, per data from the crypto portal Coinmarketcap. Read more.

  • Tech Tattle

    Instagram’s new subscription model: How it will aid Indian creators

    With Instagram subscriptions, creators can develop deeper connections with their most engaged followers and grow their recurring monthly income. Read more.

  • Tailpiece

    Healing Space | Divorce is a course correction, not failure

    Aishwarya Rajinikanth and Dhanush may have called it quits. But is divorce really a failure? Or can you see it as clarity of self esteem, self love, and self direction? Read more here.

