Last Updated : January 21, 2022 / 07:27 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Sensex plunges over 1,800 points in 3 days; what’s pulling the market down?

    Indian equity benchmarks flashed red yet again on January 20, with BSE Sensex tanking more than 1,800 points in the three-day losing spree. The Sensex ended the day down 634.2 points, or 1.1 percent, at 59,464.6, while the Nifty closed 181.4 points, or 1.0 percent, lower at 17,757. To know the reasons behind this, read this story.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Reliance Industries Limited Q3 results
    IMD predicts wet spells over northwest, central and east India between January 21 and 24
    Tomorrow:

    Red Fort shuts, will remain so till Republic Day

    Close

  • Big Story

    Exclusive | PTC India head refutes allegations of independent directors who resigned from subsidiary, open to probe

    PTC India has refuted allegations made by three independent directors of its subsidiary PTC India Financial Services who resigned citing lapses in corporate governance and compliance. “We are refuting all their charges prima facie, but we will investigate the issues internally,” Rajib Kumar Mishra, chairman of PTC India, told Moneycontrol. Read full story here.

  • Budget 2022

    Shipping Ministry seeks 60% higher allocations for ship recycling capacity expansion

    Senior officials in the ministry said that a detailed presentation was made to the finance ministry on how higher allocations in the budget will help achieve the government’s goal of doubling ship recycling capacity at Alang. Read full story here.

  • Auto

    Everything you need to know about Toyota Hilux

    The Toyota Hilux is one of the world’s most well-known pick-up trucks. It’s been around since the 1960s, is nigh-invincible and now it’s officially been unveiled in India. Read full story here.

  • Coronavirus Check

    Deaths, severe illness significantly lower in third wave of COVID-19, says government

    India may be seeing a surge in daily COVID-19 infections but deaths and cases of severe illness are significantly lower compared to the second wave because of a high rate of vaccination, the government said on January 20. Read full story here.

  • Tailpiece

    How some agencies are handling The Great Reshuffle

    From hiring fests to on-boarding regional recruits, advertising and marketing agencies are trying to fill talent gaps in various ways. Here are some measures to stop the talent drain, re-populate quickly and inject new blood in the industry.

tags #Budget 2022 #Covid-19 #markets #MC essentials #Sensex #Union Budget 2022

