Last Updated : January 19, 2022 / 07:18 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Trade setup for Wednesday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

    If Nifty sustains below 17,200, it may slip further towards 17,100-17,000 in the near term, while on the higher side, 17,400-17,500 levels are likely to act as an immediate resistance zone, says Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities. Read more here.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    First IPO of 2022: AGS Transact to open
    Tata Motors Passenger vehicles prices increased from today
    Tomorrow:

    BMW X3 Facelift launch in India

    Close

  • Big Story

    SC verdict on Devas yet again shows how Congress did scams: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

    The Supreme Court had junked an appeal by Devas Multimedia, which sought to quash an earlier NCLT ruling that ordered the shutdown of the firm for fraud and cheating Antrix Corporation, the commercial arm of ISRO. Read more.

  • Budget 2022

    Nominal GDP growth may be pegged at 12.8% in FY23

    The upcoming Union Budget may assume nominal GDP growth of 12.8 percent in FY23, lower than the estimate for this financial year, according to economists. The finance ministry may reduce the nominal GDP growth rate in FY23 by 480 basis points from the projected rate for the current financial year, according to the median of estimates by 10 economists surveyed by Moneycontrol. Their growth predictions ranged from 11.4 percent to 14.5 percent. Read more.

  • Tech Tattle

    Microsoft levels up in Metaverse with $70 billion Activision deal

    It is not every day that a deal close to $70 billion gets struck, only to buy out a gaming company. But the over $2 trillion giant Microsoft finds gold dust in its largest deal ever, as it devours maker of iconic video games like Call of Duty and Candy Crush. Activision Blizzard itself is a $65 billion market cap company. Read more here.

  • Coronavirus Check

    Covid-19 booster shot: How safe and effective is the mix-and-match third dose?

    Experts seem to be of the view that using different kinds of vaccines or mixing-and-matching vaccines is quite safe. The 'mixed' third dose's effectiveness is still being studied though. Read more.

  • Tailpiece

    Jobs on the Rise 2022 India list | LinkedIn reveals top 15 fastest growing jobs in India

    LinkedIn, the world’s largest online professional network, launched new job-seeker research which reveals that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, India’s workforce is optimistic about the future of work. Here are the top 15 fastest-growing jobs in India this year.

