Budget 2022

Nominal GDP growth may be pegged at 12.8% in FY23

The upcoming Union Budget may assume nominal GDP growth of 12.8 percent in FY23, lower than the estimate for this financial year, according to economists. The finance ministry may reduce the nominal GDP growth rate in FY23 by 480 basis points from the projected rate for the current financial year, according to the median of estimates by 10 economists surveyed by Moneycontrol. Their growth predictions ranged from 11.4 percent to 14.5 percent. Read more.