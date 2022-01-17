MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : January 17, 2022 / 06:59 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    10 key factors that will keep traders busy

    On January 17, the market will first react to HCL Technologies and HDFC Bank's earnings that were reported after market hours on January 14 and 15, respectively. More here.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Tata Safari Dark edition launch
    Amazon Republic Day sale starts
    Tomorrow:
    Moto G70 tab launch

    PM Modi interaction with BJP workers

    Close

  • Big Story

    Novak Djokovic to be deported

    Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic will be deported from Australia after the Federal Court, on January 16, rejected his plea challenging the government's decision to cancel his visa for not being vaccinated against coronavirus. More here.

  • Coronavirus Check

    ‘Expect more worrisome variants after Omicron’

    Experts do not know what the next variants will look like or how they might shape the pandemic, but they say there is no guarantee the sequels of omicron will cause milder illness or that existing vaccines will work against them. More here.

  • Your Money

    How to select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving

    Equity-linked saving schemes (ELSS) are among the instruments that are eligible for tax deduction under section 80c. This is an important section as one can claim up to Rs 1.5 lakh deduction under this section. More here.

  • Auto

    States line up to woo Tesla owner Elon Musk

    After Elon Musk’s Tesla complained about how “high import duties” imposed by the Government of India on completely build units of foreign automobiles would restrict the sales of its vehicles, several states including West Bengal, Punjab, and Maharashtra have been trying to woo the billionaire. More here.

  • Tailpiece

    Traditional winter foods of Kashmir

    Sun-dried vegetables, locally known as Hokh Syuen, at a market in downtown Srinagar. Heavy snow during Chilai Kalan - the 40 harshest days of winter in Jammu and Kashmir - cuts the Valley off, and people consume sun-dried vegetables as fresh produce stores dwindle. More here.

