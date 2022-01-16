MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Special webinar on Highlights of global investing in 2021 and what lies ahead' at 2 pm on 21st January, 2022. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : January 16, 2022 / 07:25 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Market gains over 2% despite weak data

    The market started the week gone by on a strong note and continued its weekly winning momentum for a fourth straight time. The key benchmark indices crossed major hurdles as the Nifty reclaimed the 18,000 mark and the Sensex crossed the 61,000 level, despite a rising number of Omicron cases. More here

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:

    Close

  • Big Story

    Virat Kohli steps down as India's Test captain

    Virat Kohli stepped down as the captain of the Indian Test team on January 15, bringing the curtains down on a remarkable, and sometimes controversial, stint that saw him stamp his aggressive style on arguably one of the most demanding jobs in the world of sport. More here

  • Coronavirus Check

    ‘Cutting isolation period doesn’t make sense’

    Before Omicron, people in the UK with COVID symptoms or a positive test had to self-isolate for 10 days. But when the new variant of concern arrived, the government changed the self-isolation period to seven days. The CDC also said they are changing the self-isolation period to five days. More here

  • Tech Tattle

    Twitter opens up Space recording to all

    Twitter has updated Spaces, and now allows everyone on iOS and Android to try out the new recording feature. Previously, the company was testing the feature with a limited number of users on iOS and Android. “The option for hosts to record is now available for everyone on Android and iOS!” Twitter Support tweeted. More here

  • Auto

    Maruti Suzuki hikes vehicle prices

    Maruti Suzuki India has increased the prices of its models by up to 4.3 percent with immediate effect to partially offset the impact of rise in input costs. The company has enhanced prices across its models in the range of 0.1 percent to 4.3 percent owing to an increase in various input costs. More here

  • Tailpiece

    ‘Baby Shark’ first YouTube video with 10 bn views

    The wildly popular children’s song Baby Shark has turned out to be the first video on YouTube to get 10 billion views. The video was the most watched on the platform. The catchy song, produced by Pinkfong, a South Korean entertainment company, is the remixed version of an American campfire number. More here

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.