Last Updated : January 15, 2022 / 07:19 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Strong start for the markets: Trends to watch for short-term traders

    One section of the market participants has grown extra cautious, fearing that this strong start to the year may fizzle out soon as the economic realities begin to hit harder. Read more here.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Indian Army Day
    PM Modi will interact with over 150 startups
    Tomorrow:
    Complete lockdown in Tamil Nadu

    AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal will visit Goa for a two-day tour

    Close

  • IPO Buzz

    LIC IPO: DRHP likely this month, 20% FDI cap being proposed

    The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is working to bring the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) this month, CNBC-TV18 reported. According to the report, 20 percent foreign direct investment (FDI) limit is being proposed for the country’s biggest ever public offer and DPIIT will soon bring a proposal to the Cabinet. Read more.

  • Countdown to Budget 2022

    What top Indian CEOs told PM Modi

    The prime minister interacted with leading chief executives of about 20 companies across industries. The meeting was attended by the CEOs of top banks and firms across infrastructure, automobiles, telecom, consumer goods, textile, renewables, hospitality, technology, healthcare, space, and electronics industry. Read more.

  • Cryptic Crypto

    How will the government tax crypto-related income?

    Reportedly, the Centre is mulling whether income from crypto-related activities can be treated as business income or capital gains.  Read more here.

  • Your Money

    Want to mimic Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s portfolio returns? Use this simple investment logic

    A layperson can not only outperform the market, but also match a professional investor if he follows a process and be patient with the proven investment strategy/decision. Read more.

  • Tailpiece

    Review: Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen has all the trappings of '90s Bollywood pulp, but lacks cinematic breadth and feel

    Ego, desire, brutal north Indian politicians and a love triangle—Netflix’s Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen has the bite of a pulp thriller, but is not big on thrill. Read more here.

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

