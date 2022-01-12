Economy

World Bank projects India's GDP growth at 8.3% for FY22, 8.7% for FY23

The Indian economy is expected to grow at 8.3 percent in the current fiscal and at 8.7 percent in financial year 2022-23, the World Bank said in its 'Global Economic Prospects' report released on January 11. The 8.3 percent GDP growth prediction for FY22 is the same as what was stated by the World Bank in its last projection released in October 2021. Read more here.