Last Updated : January 12, 2022 / 08:22 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Trade setup for Wednesday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

    Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities says traders should trail stop-loss towards 17,800 levels for all long positions with an upside towards 18,200-18,300 levels. Read more here.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    National Youth Day
    NEET PG Counselling begins
    IT earnings of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, and Wipro
    Tomorrow:

    Punjab poll candidates: First meeting of Sonia led CEC

    Close

  • Big Story

    Vodafone Idea to convert interest on spectrum auction installments, AGR dues into equity

    It is expected that the government will hold around 35.8% of the total outstanding shares of the company, and that the promoter shareholders would hold around 28.5% (Vodafone Group) and around 17.8% (Aditya Birla Group). Read more.

  • Economy

    World Bank projects India's GDP growth at 8.3% for FY22, 8.7% for FY23

    The Indian economy is expected to grow at 8.3 percent in the current fiscal and at 8.7 percent in financial year 2022-23, the World Bank said in its 'Global Economic Prospects' report released on January 11. The 8.3 percent GDP growth prediction for FY22 is the same as what was stated by the World Bank in its last projection released in October 2021. Read more here.

  • Cryptic Crypto

    IMF staff call for global framework to guide national regulation of crypto

    Research conducted by staff of the International Monetary Fund has found an increase in correlation between crypto assets and traditional holdings such as stocks since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. This raises the risk of contagion across financial markets. Read more here.

  • Coronavirus Check

    FICCI writes to Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, makes recommendations for tackling virus surge

    FICCI's COVID task force made six suggestions to curb the spread of the Omicron variant and rising cases. Read the suggestions made here.

  • Tailpiece

    The biggest career advice from 5 icons who've made it

    LinkedIn interviewed a group of global personalities from former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi to actor Priyanka Chopra to Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates about their road to success. What emerged were some insights into their ideas and beliefs and sound career advice for the rest of us to follow. Read more here.

