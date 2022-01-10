MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : January 10, 2022 / 07:33 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Indian markets to attract more high-value investors

    Low interest rates in the economy and the low prevailing yields for high-quality debt funds made high net-worth individual (HNI) investors increase their investments in the direct debt and structured products which offer relatively attractive returns. More here.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Maharashtra curfew begins
    Jagannath temple shuts
    Odisha colleges shut
    Booster dose administration begins
    Tomorrow:
    India Open starts
    Home quarantine for international arrivals
    IMD rainfall alert for Odisha

    India Vs South Africa final Test

    Close

  • Big Story

    NEET-PG counselling to start from January 12

    Medical counselling for NEET-PG admissions will start from January 12, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on January 9, two days after the Supreme Court allowed its resumption. More here.

  • Coronavirus Check

    New COVID-19 variant Deltacron emerges in Cyprus

    Experts say that Deltacron, the latest SARS-CoV-2 variant that has Omicron-like genetic signatures within the Delta genomes, is not a cause of concern as yet, since researchers have not found out if it is more pathological or contagious. More here.

  • Tech Tattle

    Oppo Enco M32 review

    The most important element of wireless earphones is their sound quality. While the Oppo Enco M31 offered a balanced sound signature, the Enco M32 offer more bass. It might not appeal to the audiophile category of users, but the Enco M32’s extra bass, aided by the 10mm drivers, will appeal to the masses. More here.

  • Auto

    How does BMW's colour-changing car iX Flow work

    BMW just showcased one of the most amazing technologies in the auto world: a car that changes colours. The company’s electric iX SUV’s paint scheme goes from black to white at the touch of a button. More here.

  • Tailpiece

    New portraits of British royal Kate released for 40th birthday

    The soft-focus portraits by veteran Italian fashion photographer Paolo Roversi will go on tour around Britain this year before being added to the permanent collection of the National Portrait Gallery, of which Kate is the patron. More here.

