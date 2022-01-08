MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : January 08, 2022 / 07:39 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Big Story

    India’s GDP growth for FY22 estimated at 9.2%: Govt

    India's GDP will likely grow 9.2 percent in FY22, according to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. The expansion of the Indian economy, as per the statistics ministry's first advance estimate of GDP for 2021-22 released on January 7, is lower than the forecast by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The central bank had last month reiterated its GDP growth forecast of 9.5 percent for FY22. Read more.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin will address all party meet
    Tomorrow:

    Tamil Nadu PSC exam scheduled for January 9 postponed to January 11

    Close

  • Corporate Buzz

    TCS to consider share buyback proposal on January 12

    Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT services company, on January 7 announced that its board of directors will consider a share buyback proposal on January 12. The software services major is slated to release its Q3FY21 (October-December period) results on that day. Read more.

  • Budget 2022

    What does aviation industry want from the Union Budget

    Industry representatives told Moneycontrol that the government should come out with standards to regulate air traffic movement in the face of a new wave of the virus to give the airlines adequate notice to readjust their operations. Read more.

  • Auto

    Not all scooters dispatched have been delivered to customers yet: Ola Electric CMO Varun Dubey

    In an interview with CNBC TV18, Ola Electric’s Chief Marketing Officer Varun Dubey addressed some of the burning questions that customers have been asking all along. Read more.

  • Coronavirus Check

    Delhi weekend curfew: what's allowed, what's not

    A weekend curfew is in force in Delhi from 10 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday amid the sharp increase in coronavirus cases. Read this story to see what is allowed and what is not.

  • Tailpiece

    'Kaun Banegi Shikharwati' review: Hodgepodge of a series about dysfunctional royalty

    Kaun Banegi Shikharwati, written by Ananya Banerjee and directed by Gauravv K. Chawla and Ananya Banerjee, streaming on Zee5, is a farce so gratingly emphatic in its every comedic and emotional moment that even with the family dysfunction and estrangement at its emotional centre, the series unfolds like a '90s’ hammy Govinda farce. Read more.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.