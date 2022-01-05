MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : January 05, 2022 / 07:21 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Trade setup for Wednesday : Top 14 things to know before Opening Bell

    Almost a vertical upmove of last 11 trading sessions from the lows of 16,410 levels to a high of 17,827 has facilitated a buy signal on the daily MACD chart, says Mazhar Mohammad of Chartviewindia.in. Here are the 14 things you must know before the opening bell.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    PM Modi to lay foundation stone of PGI Satellite Centre at Ferozpur
    Tomorrow:

    First Anniversary of US Capitol Riot

    Close

  • Big Story

    Distributors association ends HUL boycott but to continue agitation against Colgate-Palmolive

    All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation had last week announced a boycott of certain products by Hindustan Unilever and Colgate-Palmolive as the FMCG companies overlooked its demands on margin parity with online B2B platforms such as Udaan, Jumbotail, and cash-and-carry players such as Walmart Best Price, Metro Cash- and-Carry and JioMart. Read more.

  • Auto

    Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX: What you need to know about the world’s most efficient EV

    Upon first glance, the Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept doesn’t scream Mercedes-Benz. For starters, its proportions are almost Porsche-like, and the conspicuous absence of a three-pointed-star wearing grille doesn’t help make it more recognisable. Read more.

  • Startup Tales

    Get a co-founder or fly solo—how to resolve the biggest startup dilemma

    A startup is a tough job. A co-founder, or more, can lend a steadying hand in the ups and downs of the journey but it is important for skills, values and goals to align or you have a royal mess in the making. Read more.

  • Tech Tattle

    Realme GT 2 with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 50 MP Sony Camera launched alongside Realme GT 2 Pro

    Realme GT 2 is available in 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB configurations and comes at a starting price of CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs 31,600). Read more.

  • Coronavirus Check

    Delhi to impose weekend curfew amid rise in COVID-19 cases, govt officials to work from home

    Amid rising Coronavirus cases in Delhi, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to impose weekend curfew in the national capital. The decision was taken in a meeting of DDMA on January 4, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said. Read more.

