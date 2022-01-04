MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : January 04, 2022 / 07:23 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Sensex zooms 900 points, Nifty shoots past 17,600: Five factors behind the rally

    Sensex zooms 900 points, Nifty shoots past 17,600: Five factors behind the rally

    The market entered the new year on a bullish momentum, with the benchmark indices hitting fresh more than six-week highs, as bulls remained strong in the second straight session on Monday. Read here to know the five factor behind this.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    International Yoga Festival commences in Puducherry
    Karnataka CM to meet expert committee to address surge in cases
    Tomorrow:

    Delhi-NCR likely to receive rainfall from January 5 to 9: IMD

    Close

  • Big Story

    Over 40 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Day 1 of vaccination drive for 15-18 age group

    More than 40 lakh children in the age group of 15 to 18 years received their first vaccine dose against COVID-19 on January 3 - the first day of the widened immunisation drive, as infections inch up again in the country. Read full story here.

  • Your Money

    Key changes that can affect your financial & investing habits from January 2022

    Once you have your resolutions in place on January 1, you will have to revisit your spending behaviour, investments, insurance policies, credit reports, etc., and rework them for a better financial life amid the pandemic. We have compiled a few key regulatory and operational changes that are likely to affect your financial life. Take a look.

  • Auto

    From Tata to Tesla, India’s EV scene seems to be improving

    While India’s EV infrastructure is far from perfect, auto manufacturers are scrambling to roll out their best for our markets. Here are the top-10 electric cars to watch out for in 2022. Read the story here.

  • Tech Tattle

    Oppo Find N: Hands-On Review

    We used the Oppo Find N review unit for a few days to understand how the company got so many things right in its first attempt. Here's our take.

  • Coronavirus Check

    Florona: Not a new variant, but a blend of COVID and flu. All that matter explained

    As Israel reported its first case of COVID-19 and Influenza co-infection, we bring you the details of what this means. Read the full story here.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.