you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : January 03, 2022 / 07:16 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    IPO boom to continue in March quarter

    The IPO rush is far from over and the primary market will see frenetic activity in the March 2022 quarter with nearly two dozen companies are looking to collectively raise nearly Rs 44,000 crore through initial share-sales, merchant bankers said. More here

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    COVID-19 curbs in Bengal
    Vaccination for teens begin
    Tomorrow:
    Blackberry phones to die

    PM Modi's Manipur visit

  • Big Story

    States tighten COVID-19 curbs as cases rise

    Several states and big cities across India have reimposed COVID-19 curbs or tightened them in view of the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases coupled with an increase in Omicron variant cases. West Bengal, for instance, has shut salons, spas, and parks once again, and restricted flights from Mumbai and Delhi to twice a week. More on this here

  • Coronavirus Check

    How COVID-19 changed therapy forever

    Goa-based clinical psychologist Shobhika Jaju says that people have become far more forthcoming, “seeking therapy, talking about mental health, and accepting that anybody can struggle with mental health issues”, since March 2020. The volume of conversation about mental health has apparently had a positive impact on how people view it. Read more here

  • Tech Tattle

    N64 classic GoldenEye 007 coming to Xbox?

    Xbox Achievements for GoldenEye 007 have been leaked online and hint at an imminent release. And while nothing is official yet, but given the huge demand for the title, Microsoft may have worked out a solution that is acceptable to both copyright holders and Nintendo for the game making its way to Xbox consoles. More here

  • Auto

    6 new cars to hit Indian roads in January

    First up is the Audi Q7 with its facelift. The car is on sale outside India, so we know what to expect. The Q7 gets a number of cosmetic changes, including a new front that brings it more in line with the rest of the Audi SUV family. New DRLs, new headlamp units and a new grille will be the most noticeable of the lot. More on this here

  • Tailpiece

    Indian-origin restaurateur on UK’s honour list

    Amritpal Singh Maan, a restaurant owner from London, has been honoured with the OBE or Officer of the Order of the British Empire for his charity work and services to the Sikh community. Maan manages Punjab Restaurant in London’s Covent Garden. It is one of the oldest North Indian restaurants in the UK. Read more here

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

