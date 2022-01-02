MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : January 02, 2022 / 07:24 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Markets in 2022 and beyond: Staying invested holds the key

    If anyone is planning to make fresh buys on dips, it is advisable to focus on a stock-specific approach backed by strong research, rather than be guided by the hype and noise. Read full story here.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today
    PM Modi to visit Meerut to lay foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University
    Tomorrow

    Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to start vaccination for children in 15-18 year age group

    Close

  • Big Story

    12 pilgrims dead, 14 injured in stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu

    The stampede broke following an argument among devotees. A huge crowd of devotees, who had come to pay their obeisance to mark the beginning of the New Year had entered the Vaishno Devi Bhawan, according to the police. Read full story here.

  • Startup Tales

    Mamaearth is the first unicorn of 2022, raises $52 million at valuation of $1.2 billion

    The baby and skincare products company Mamaearth's parent Honasa Consumer is the first unicorn of the year 2022. It will use the money to expand to overseas markets and double down on its plans to become a house of brands. Read full story here.

  • Your Money

    Six important changes in money matters from January 2022

    Once you have your resolutions in place in January, you will have to revisit your spending behaviour, investments, insurance policies, credit reports, etc. and rework on them for a better financial life amid the pandemic. Here are some key regulatory and operational changes that are likely to affect your financial life.

  • Coronavirus Check

    Centre asks states, UTs to start setting up makeshift hospitals as COVID-19 cases spike

    States have been advised to consider leveraging hotel rooms and other accommodations linked with the COVID-dedicated hospitals in the government and private sector to cater to patients having mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19. Read full story here.

  • Tailpiece

    Healing Space | The year to be your own unicorn

    Based on anecdotal evidence and media exploration, mental health has been an area of rising concern for start-ups in 2021, and the backlog of self-investment is catching up. 2022 is a year to put those resources into yourself first. Read full story here.

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

