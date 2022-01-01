MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : January 01, 2022 / 07:47 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Big Story

    GST Council Meet | Hike in GST on textiles unanimously deferred, no breather for footwear

    The GST rate hike on textiles from 5 percent to 12 percent was to come into effect from January 1. The Council, however, did not take a similar decision for footwear, GST rates on which are still expected to rise from the first day of the new year. Read full story here.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Electoral bonds sale opens on Jan 1
    Government to start getting chip unit proposals
    Tomorrow:

    PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University

    Close

  • Economy

    India posts current account deficit of $9.6 billion in July-September 2021

    India's current account balance returned to deficit territory in July-September 2021 due to a higher merchandise import bill, data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on December 31 showed. Read full story here.

  • IPO World

    IPO market created record multibaggers as top 15 listed stocks in 2021 surged 106-389%

    Experts seem doubtful about similar number of multibaggers in 2022 given the expected tightening by central banks, likely rise in interest rates. They feel, henceforth, investors will be more careful about valuations in the coming year. Read full story here.

  • Cryptic Crypto

    Here's how much you would have earned had you invested Rs 50,000 in these cryptos in 2021

    Crypto was the most popular word on Reddit in 2021, used over 6.6 million times on the site. Even more, the central American republic of El Salvadore went as far as adopting bitcoin as its official legal tender! The world was going gung-ho about crypto. Read full story here.

  • Coronavirus Check

    Covaxin found to be safe, immunogenic in 2-18 age group: Bharat Biotech

    Citing data from the phase 2, 3 clinical trials, the company, in a statement, said that neutralizing antibodies in children, on average, were found to be 1.7 times higher than in adults. Read full story here.

  • Tailpiece

    Movie studios gear up for 2022 with strong content lineup despite COVID restrictions

    In the last two years, film studios have gone through many changes when it comes to movie production. While COVID restrictions continue, studios are geared up for the coming year with a strong lineup of movie content. Read full story here.

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

