Last Updated : December 31, 2021 / 07:18 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    10 stocks that moved the most on December 30

    Benchmark indices ended on a flat note in the volatile session on the F&O expiry day on December 30. At close, the Sensex was down 12.17 points or 0.02% at 57,794.32, while the Nifty closed 9.60 points or 0.06% lower at 17,204. More on this here

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today
    New Year’s Eve
    GST Council meet
    ITR filing deadline
    Tomorrow
    New Year
    GST changes
    ATM cash withdrawal rules changing

    Kids’ registration for vaccination begins

  • Big Story

    RBL Bank forms panel to appoint new MD & CEO

    RBL Bank has informed the stock exchanges that it has formed a search committee to find suitable candidates who can head the private lender as its managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO). Read more here

  • Coronavirus Check

    Covovax better booster for Covishield-vaccinated people

    Of the vaccines against COVID-19 approved in India, Covovax would be a better booster for those who were administered Covishield jabs than another dose of the same vaccine, according to the data available presently, noted virologist Dr Shahid Jameel said. Read more here

  • Tech Tattle

    Best Laptops of 2021

    Earlier this month, we went through a list of the best gaming laptops users could buy in India in 2021. However, the current list will tackle the current crop of laptops, weaving out the very best of 2021. So, without further delays, here are our picks for the best laptops of 2021. More here

  • Auto

    Best two-wheeler launches in past year

    2021 saw a frenzy of launches thanks to the 2020 pandemic hiatus and this has translated really well into expectations even for the coming year. For now, here’s the best of what we saw over through the year. Click here to read more

  • Tailpiece

    Anchor presents primetime news with Maori chin tattoo

    New Zealand journalist Oriini Kaipara had garnered attention in 2019 when she made her anchoring debut with the Maori chin tattoo on an afternoon bulletin on another channel. More here

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

