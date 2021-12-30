MARKET NEWS

English
Last Updated : December 30, 2021 / 07:09 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Big Story

    Banks' gross NPAs may jump to 9.5% by September 2022 in worst-case scenario

    Stress tests have revealed that banks' gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) may jump from 6.9 percent in September 2021 to 8.1 percent by September 2022 under the baseline scenario and to 9.5 percent under a severe stress scenario, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its Financial Stability Report on December 29. Read more here.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Textile markets in Surat to observe bandh
    Tomorrow:

    GST Council To Meet To Discuss Rate Rationalisation

    Close

  • In Space

    Chandrayaan-3, Gaganyaan-1 and more

    India’s space agency has around 11 launches planned during the year but the most-watched would be its preparations for the country’s maiden human space mission Gaganyaan now scheduled for 2023. Here’s what ISRO has on the launchpad for 2022.

  • Your Money

    These banks and housing finance companies offer the cheapest home loans

    Eleven lenders charge interest rates of 6.4-6.7 percent on home loans of Rs 75-lakh with 20-year tenures. Read more here.

  • Cryptic Crypto

    Crypto: What can investors expect in 2022?

    The key aspects to watch out for in the crypto realm are prices, business adoption, new investment products, regulation and central bank competition, all of which could get a boost next year. Read full story here.

  • Tech Tattle

    What are the best smartphones of 2021?

    iPhone 13 Pro Max, Asus ROG Phone 5, iQOO 7 Legend, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Fairphone 4- from Best Overall smartphone to the Best Flagship Killer, here are the showstoppers of 2021

  • Tailpiece

    Inching towards Rs 200 crore: Spider-Man No Way Home

    For the release strategy of Spider-Man No Way Home, the focus was on tapping the nostalgia factor for the Spiderman franchise, leveraging the interest for Hollywood ventures and creating anticipation for the film, said Vivek Krishnani, Managing Director - Sony Pictures Films India. Read full story here.

