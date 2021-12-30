Big Story

Banks' gross NPAs may jump to 9.5% by September 2022 in worst-case scenario

Stress tests have revealed that banks' gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) may jump from 6.9 percent in September 2021 to 8.1 percent by September 2022 under the baseline scenario and to 9.5 percent under a severe stress scenario, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its Financial Stability Report on December 29. Read more here.