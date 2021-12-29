MC Explained

How judges are appointed and why there is a fresh debate around it

The process of appointment of judges is once again under the spotlight. This time the debate was ignited by John Brittas, a Rajya Sabha member representing the Communist Party of India (Marxist). In his maiden speech in the Upper House during the winter session, he criticised the manner in which judges were appointed and the lack of diversity in the judiciary and cited instances of nepotism in judicial appointments. Read the full story here.