Last Updated : December 29, 2021 / 07:32 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

    The market extended an uptrend for the second consecutive session with the Nifty50 climbing above the 17,200 mark on December 28, as all sectors contributed to the gains. Positive global cues also supported the momentum. Here's what you should know before the market opens on December 29.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Tecno Spark 8 Pro India Launch Date Confirmed
    Tomorrow:

    PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone Of AIIMS In Haldwani

    Close

  • Big Story

    AIIMS' Resident Doctors Association calls off strike plan after minister's assurance

    The Resident Doctors Association of AllMS New Delhi on December 28 decided to call off the strike that was supposed to take place on December 29, following their meeting with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Read the full story here.

  • Economy

    Banks' gross NPAs declined to 6.9% at September end from 8.2% in March 2020, says RBI report

    The Indian financial sector is standing at crossroads: while the immediate impact of the fallout of COVID-19 will dominate the short-term, larger challenges relating to climate change and technological innovations will need a carefully crafted strategy, the RBI report said. Read the full story here.

  • MC Explained

    How judges are appointed and why there is a fresh debate around it

    The process of appointment of judges is once again under the spotlight. This time the debate was ignited by John Brittas, a Rajya Sabha member representing the Communist Party of India (Marxist). In his maiden speech in the Upper House during the winter session, he criticised the manner in which judges were appointed and the lack of diversity in the judiciary and cited instances of nepotism in judicial appointments. Read the full story here.

  • Coronavirus Check

    COVID Impact: Delhi's cinema closure a concern, to spell bad news for PVR, INOX

    New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a yellow alert on December 28 and ordered closure of cinema halls in the city. The shutdown of theatres in Delhi will spell bad news for the big screen business with the market being a significant contributor to film releases especially Hindi films. Read the full story here.

  • Tailpiece

    What did you order this year?

    Zomato received most orders for Biryani in 2021, according to ordering trends shared by the food delivery company on social media on December 27. The company said it sent out two Biryani orders every second in 2021 but did not reveal the total number of orders placed for the dish. Read the full story here.

