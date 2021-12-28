MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : December 28, 2021 / 07:24 AM IST

  • Big Story

    RBL Bank: Still more questions than answers

    The RBL Bank top management, on December 26 evening, and subsequently the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on December 27, issued clarifications to the effect that it is business as usual, seeking to allay fears of the investors and the depositors of the bank. Clarifications by RBI and bank management rule out issues concerning capital and asset quality but do little to end the ambiguity about the exact reasons behind the surprise events on Christmas Day. Read the full story here.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Night curfew in Karnataka for 10 days starts
    Registrations for PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha begins
    Tomorrow:

    PM Narendra Modi to hold Council of Ministers meet

  • MC Explained

    Why GST on textiles, apparel: industry’s concerns

    With the GST rate set to be harmonised across the textile chain, the move will impact manufacturers and consumers, coming on the back of the pandemic and higher raw material costs. Read the full explainer here.

  • Your Money

    Three personal finance trends to watch out for in 2022

    As we stand on the threshold of a New Year, it is time to look ahead and see which trends in 2022 may have a significant impact on your personal finances. Here are three that you may want to watch out for.

  • Auto

    Nitin Gadkari calls for manufacturing BS-6 compliant Flex Fuel Vehicles and Hybrid EVs within six months

    Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said on December 27 that he had advised automobile manufacturers in India to start making Flex Fuel Vehicles (FFV) and Flex Fuel Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicles (FFV-SHEV) in compliance with BS-6 Norms in a time-bound manner within a period of six months. Read full story here.

  • Coronavirus Check

    COVID-19 vaccination | Centre issues guidelines for children aged 15-18, precaution doses

    The union home ministry, on December 27, issued guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination of children aged 15-18 years and for the administration of booster dose to healthcare, frontline workers, and senior citizens with co-morbidity. Check out the guidelines here.

  • Tailpiece

    Year-ender 2021: Stories of goodness and triumph in times of COVID-19

    From Olympic medals to Padma Shri winners, a look at what made us rejoice in a year filled with uncertainty. Read the story here.

