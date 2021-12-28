Big Story

RBL Bank: Still more questions than answers

The RBL Bank top management, on December 26 evening, and subsequently the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on December 27, issued clarifications to the effect that it is business as usual, seeking to allay fears of the investors and the depositors of the bank. Clarifications by RBI and bank management rule out issues concerning capital and asset quality but do little to end the ambiguity about the exact reasons behind the surprise events on Christmas Day. Read the full story here.