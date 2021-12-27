MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : December 27, 2021 / 07:11 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Mcap of 5 top-10 most valued firms soars above Rs 1 lakh crore

    While Reliance Industries Limited, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, and Wipro were the gainers, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, and State Bank of India emerged as laggards. More here

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today

    Close

  • Big Story

    RBL Bank has full support of RBI, says interim CEO

    "The (recent) developments are not on account of asset quality, advances issues. The bank has the full support of the RBI," said Rajeev Ahuja, Managing Director and CEO of RBL Bank (Interim), in a conference call with the media. More here

  • Coronavirus Check

    All about world’s first DNA vaccine ZyCoV-D

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that India will soon begin administration of the world’s first DNA vaccine against COVID-19 -- ZyCoV-D -- developed indigenously by Gujarat-based Zydus Cadila. More here

  • Tech Tattle

    A TV screen you can taste

    Taste the TV (TTTV) is the result of a collaboration between Japanese professor Homei Miyashita and thirty students from the university, who have also produced other multi-sensory experiences such as a fork that can make food taste better. More here

  • Auto

    Top car launches in 2021

    Mahindra & Mahindra’s seven-seater Bolero Neo counts among the top cars that were launched this year. With a starting price of Rs 8.48 lakh, this car features standard dual airbags, anti-lock braking systems, and more. Read more here

  • Tailpiece

    Kashmiri pheran: A cultural, political, fashion thread

    Unmistakably Kashmiri, the pheran originated sometime in the 15th century. While still part of traditions like Verdan (bridal gifts) in Kashmir, the garment has also evolved with the times. More here

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Policy Talk | What does the Capacity Building Commission mean for India's civil services?

Policy Talk | What does the Capacity Building Commission mean for India's civil services?

