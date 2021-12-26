MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : December 26, 2021 / 07:29 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Top 10 biggest IPOs of 2021

    Paytm, Zomato, POWERGRID Infrastructure Investment Trust, Star Health and Allied Insurance, PB Fintech, Sona BLW Precision Forgings are among the top 10 biggest IPOs of the year 2021. More here

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Gujarat river festival begins

    India-South Africa cricket match

    Close

  • Big Story

    Vaccination for kids, booster doses starting from Jan 2022

  • Coronavirus Check

    Covaxin gets DCGI nod for paediatric vaccine

    The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on December 25 gave nod to Bharat Biotech's vaccine, Covaxin, for emergency use for kids aged 12-18 years. Read more here

  • Tech Tattle

    Best and worst games released this year

    With COVID-19 restrictions still in effect around parts of the world, it isn’t a surprise that people turned to gaming for some solace. Like any other year, there were big launches, promising indie releases and bitter disappointments. More here

  • Your Money

    How to stay on solid financial footing in New Year

    With the New Year approaching, markets have corrected sharply in the face of the fast-spreading Omicron variant of coronavirus. Such times test your true mettle as an investor, and these tips can help you start the New Year with a bang and remain on a solid financial footing. More here

  • Tailpiece

    NASA launches world's largest telescope

    NASA's James Webb Space Telescope soared from French Guiana on South America's northeastern coast, riding a European Ariane rocket into the Christmas morning sky. More on this here

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

