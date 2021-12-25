MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : December 25, 2021 / 07:03 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Infosys fourth Indian firm to hit Rs 8 trillion market cap

    IT giant Infosys became the fourth Indian company to hit a market capitalisation of Rs 8 lakh crore as its shares touched an all-time high of Rs 1,913 on the BSE in early morning trade. More here

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:

    Close

  • Big Story

    MiG-21 fighter jet crashes in Jaisalmer, pilot dead

    The pilot, Wing Commander Harshit Sinha, could not eject from the MiG-21 safely and was killed in the crash. More here

  • Coronavirus Check

    91% Omicron cases in India among fully vaccinated

    The analysis of 121 Omicron cases in India showed that 91 percent were fully vaccinated with three having booster shots, 70 percent were asymptomatic, and the rest had Covid-19 symptoms. Read more here

  • Tech Tattle

    Vivo V23 Pro, V23 specifications leaked

    Vivo V23 specifications have leaked online. The company has confirmed the launch of its upcoming smartphones without revealing the launch date yet. Alongside the vanilla V23, Vivo V23 Pro specifications have also leaked ahead of the launch. More here

  • Auto

    VW Taigun 1.0-litre review

    There’s a lot riding on the Volkswagen Taigun. As far as the brand’s second coming is concerned, the Taigun is a make-or-break product and so far, Volkswagen India has used the 1.5-litre TSI to showcase just how well-rounded an SUV it can be. Read more here

  • Tailpiece

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share first photo of daughter

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the duke and duchess of Sussex, shared the first photo of their daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on their Christmas greeting card on December 23. Read more here

