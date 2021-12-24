MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : December 24, 2021 / 07:39 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Trade setup for Friday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell


    From the broader point of view, Karan Pai of GEPL Capital believes that the index might consolidate between the 17,600 and 16,400 levels. Read more.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    Data Patterns’ IPO to list
    UGC NET Admit Card 2021
    Tomorrow:

    Christmas 2021

  • Big story

    HSBC AMC to acquire L&T AMC for $425 million


    HSBC AMC will acquire 100 percent equity shares of L&T Investment Management Limited, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of L&T Fin Holdings – the investment manager of L&T Mutual Fund. Read more.

    Close

  • Coronavirus check

    PM Modi chairs high-level review meet to asses COVID-19, Omicron preparedness


    The meeting comes in the backdrop of India recording 236 cases of the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus across 16 states and union territories (UTs), out of which 104 have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry. Read more.

  • Tech Tattle

    Jack Dorsey blocked on Twitter by Marc Andreessen over Web3 spat


    Jack Dorsey had, via a series of tweets (that are now deleted), hinted that Web3 will be controlled by venture capitalist firms such as Andreessen Horowitz – a company co-founded by Andreessen. Read more.

  • Your Money

    Rules of online card payment to change from January 1: Things to keep in mind


    Merchants and payment gateways have been asked not to save credit and debit card information on their servers. Use will have to enter full card details to make a payment each time. Read more.

  • Tailpiece

    Sushmita Sen announces break-up with Rohman Shawl, says 'relationship was long over'

    The announcement comes amid reports that the couple has parted ways and that Rohman Shawl has moved out of Sushmita Sens' apartment. Read more.

