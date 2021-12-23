Corporate Buzz

Zee-Sony merger to come into effect in 8-10 months; sports bidding will be key





The merger between Zee Entertainment and Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) that was announced on December 22 will take at least 8 months to close. Punit Goenka, who will lead the combined company as its Managing Director and CEO, said that the entire merger process along with approvals will take eight to 10 months. Read full story here.