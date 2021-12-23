MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : December 23, 2021 / 07:24 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    MedPlus Health Services debuts, can investors clock healthy listing gains?


    MedPlus Health Services is likely to clock a premium of at least 15 percent over its issue price as India’s second-largest retail pharmacy chain makes its public market debuts today. What can investors expect? Read here.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    PM Modi will hold COVID-19 review meet
    Tomorrow:

    NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Set To Launch

  • Business

    Fresh Omicron concerns dominated RBI's MPC meeting, show minutes


    The concerns on the new Omicron variant was among the major factors that were discussed in the last meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), showed the minutes of the meeting released on December 22. Read more here.

    Close

  • Corporate Buzz

    Zee-Sony merger to come into effect in 8-10 months; sports bidding will be key


    The merger between Zee Entertainment and Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) that was announced on December 22 will take at least 8 months to close. Punit Goenka, who will lead the combined company as its Managing Director and CEO, said that the entire merger process along with approvals will take eight to 10 months. Read full story here.

  • Tech Tattle

    Realme GT 2 Pro design officially revealed; confirmed to feature two 50MP camera sensors


    Realme GT 2 Pro launch is set for January 4. The company will debut its first ultra-premium flagship smartphone in China, followed by its global availability on a later date. Ahead of the official unveiling, the company has revealed the Realme GT 2 Pro design. Read full story here.

  • Coronavirus Check

    Delhi bans Christmas, New Year gatherings as Omicron threat looms


    The Delhi government has banned all "cultural events, gatherings and congregations" on Christmas and New Year over the risk posed by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, as the Covid cases in the national capital are rising again after a lull of almost five months. Read full story here.

  • Tailpiece

    From Shashi Tharoor to Kim Kardashian: Check out the top memes of 2021

    From Shashi Tharoor breaking coconuts during Onam celebrations to Kim Kardashian's undercover Balenciaga Haute Couture outfit for Met Gala, here are our picks for some of the most popular memes of 2021.

