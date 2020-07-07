1 Market buzz

Chasing returns? Go global

Indian markets have underperformed US markets and that possibly is the reason why Indian investors are looking to diversify overseas. Data collated from Morningstar India suggests that more than Rs 6,000 crore of Indian money is riding on US markets and the trend is likely to grow stronger. As the momentum picks up the amount of money invested will grow multifold. From a portfolio point of view, global funds add another level of diversification, say experts. A lot of investors are talking about maintaining an allocation of 15-20 percent into international equities. What to know how they are doing it? Read on: https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/business/markets/chasing-returns-rs-6000-crore-of-indian-money-riding-in-us-markets-can-grow-multifold-in-3-5-years-5507551.html

2 Big Story

Indian economy to shrink 4.5% in 2020

India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will shrink 4.5 percent in the current fiscal year, the Union Finance Ministry said in its macroeconomic report. In its report, the Department of Economic Affairs said that the uncertainty caused because of the absence of a vaccine against the novel coronavirus poses a "serious challenge" to the economy. However, various social welfare schemes rolled by the government will help revive the economy, the report pointed out. The projection is 6.4 percentage points lower than what the Centre had predicted in April this year. Read on: https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/india/covid-19-impact-indias-economy-to-shrink-4-5-in-2020-finance-ministry-5512781.html

3 Your money

Nearly half of unsold houses may face delays

Around 50 percent of unsold residential inventory in the country is under high risk of being delayed or is susceptible to price correction or both, a new report has said. Nearly 33 percent of such projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and 59 percent of projects in the National Capital Region fall in high and very-high execution risk categories, a report has said. There are 5,689 (31 percent) no risk projects in the country with as many as 76,164 (6 percent) unsold units. As many as 1981 (11 percent) projects are categorised as very high-risk projects with 3,00,728 (23 percent) unsold units. Read on: https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/business/real-estate/covid-19-impact-nearly-half-of-unsold-housing-units-under-high-risk-of-being-delayed-5513371.html

4 Global watch

Buffett's Berkshire to buy Dominion Energy gas assets for $4 billion

Berkshire Hathaway Inc has said its energy unit will buy Dominion Energy Inc's natural gas transmission and storage network for $4 billion, helping billionaire chairman Warren Buffett reduce his conglomerate's cash pile while letting Dominion focus on utilities operations. The transaction includes more than 7,700 miles (12,390 km) of natural gas transmission lines and 900 billion cubic feet of gas storage. Dominion will retain 50 percent of Cove Point. Brookfield Asset Management Inc owns 25 percent. Read on: https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/world/in-its-first-major-deal-since-covid-19-warren-buffetts-berkshire-to-buy-dominion-energy-gas-assets-for-us4-billion-5510471.html

5 Tech Tattle

Elyments, India's 'super app'

Days after the government banned 59 Chinese apps, an Indian social media app named Elyments has been launched. This 'super app' combines the features of many mobile applications into a single platform and offers tools for social networking, instant messaging, video chats as well as voice calls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been calling for ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) and the launch of Elyments is seen as a step in this direction. The app has been developed entirely in India by over 1,000 IT professionals. Read on: https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/india/social-media-app-elyments-launched-all-you-need-to-know-about-indias-super-app-5511701.html

6 Startup Tales

Agri-tech revolution is here

Investments from venture capital firms in agri-tech startups are expected to exceed $500 million (around Rs 3,730 crore) in the next two years as entities engaged in helping farmers, enabling financing for them and enhancing farm mechanisation attract significant interest, a report by Maple Capital Advisors has said. India's agritech sector attracted about $245 million in investments from venture capital firms in 2019. There are more than 500 agritech startups in the country that are working towards solving the problems and challenges in the agriculture sector. Read on: https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/business/startup/agritech-sector-could-attract-over-500-million-in-venture-capital-investment-report-5514281.html

7 Tailpiece

Tesla’s red satin shorts