Last Updated : December 20, 2021 / 07:22 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    How will Dalal Street fare the week ahead?

    As global macros are expected to dominate, investors should keep an eye on FII activity to assess trends and stick to a stock-centric investing strategy in the midst of range-bound index moves, Yesha Shah of Samco advised. Here's what will keep traders busy this week.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Shriram Properties' Shares To List On Bourses
    Tomorrow:

    North India likely to face cold wave till December 21

    Close

  • Big Story

    How 3 companies snagged 80% of commercial plots in Noida

    Of nearly 50 lakh square metres of commercial area allotted between 2008 and 2014, officials of the Noida Authority allotted 79.83% to three real estate groups named Wave, Logix and Three C Group, the national auditor found in a caustic assessment of the urban planning body. Wave, 3C and Logix Group did not even meet eligibility conditions. Yet, they secured the lion’s share of allotment of land and today have overdues running up to Rs 14,958 crore and left homebuyers in the lurch. Read full story here.

  • Politics

    Golden Temple Sacrilege row: SIT formed after another man beaten to death in Kapurthala

    With reports of another person being beaten to death after he allegedly tried to commit "sacrilege" on December 19 in Punjab’s Kapurthala, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed under the Amritsar DCP (law and order) to investigate the issue. The SIT will give its report in two days. Read more.

  • MC Interview

    Union Budget 2022, LIC IPO key events in near term: Yuvraj Thakker of BP Wealth

    In an interview with Moneycontrol, Yuvraj Thakker of BP Wealth said CY2022 would continue to see more and more companies get listed and can expect similar multi-baggers, but investors should be carefull about the IPO Euphoria and understand that not all IPOs will give significant returns. You can read the full interview here.

  • Sports

    BWF World Championship: India's Srikanth wins silver medal, loses finals to Loh Kean Yew

    Kidambi Srikanth's fine run in the BWF World Badminton Championship ended with a silver-medal finish after he lost the men's singles summit clash to Singapore's Loh Kean Yew in straight games on December 19. Read full story here.

  • Tailpiece

    Ranveer Singh’s '83 is set to challenge M.S. Dhoni - The Untold Story

    From Lagaan in 2001 to M.S. Dhoni - The Untold Story in 2016 and Sachin: A Billion Dreams (2017), these are the biggest earners among Bollywood cricket films.

