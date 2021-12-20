Big Story

How 3 companies snagged 80% of commercial plots in Noida

Of nearly 50 lakh square metres of commercial area allotted between 2008 and 2014, officials of the Noida Authority allotted 79.83% to three real estate groups named Wave, Logix and Three C Group, the national auditor found in a caustic assessment of the urban planning body. Wave, 3C and Logix Group did not even meet eligibility conditions. Yet, they secured the lion’s share of allotment of land and today have overdues running up to Rs 14,958 crore and left homebuyers in the lurch. Read full story here.