MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 600/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : December 17, 2021 / 07:46 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Sensex, Nifty snap four-day losing streak on gains in IT; banking, pharma drag

    IT, up more than 1 percent, was the only sector to close in green as all other sectoral indices ended in the negative territory, with banking, auto, pharma and realty hit the hardest. Read more.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    PM Modi to inaugurate 'All India Mayors' Conference'
    PSU Bank strike
    Tomorrow:

    PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Ganga Expressway

  • Big story

    Demolition of Noida’s Twin Towers may take more than six months


    The Supreme Court, on August 31, ordered the demolition of the twin towers which had come up in violation of building bylaws. It had set a three-month time line for the demolition, which ended on November 30. Read more.

  • Coronavirus check

    Omicron thrives in airways, not lungs; new data on asymptomatic cases


    Omicron multiplies faster in airways, slower in lung. Major differences in how efficiently Omicron and other variants of the coronavirus multiply may help predict Omicron's effects, researchers said. Read more.

  • Tech Tattle

    OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G design renders leaked ahead of rumoured 1Q22 launch


    The leaks suggest that the Nord 2 CE 5G design will be similar to the standard OnePlus Nord 2. Read more on this here.

  • Gaming culture

    Blurring the lines between Enthusiast PC and Console Gaming


    Both the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 follow unique new designs, although where the PS5 opts for an edgy design, the Xbox Series X takes the safer route, going with a minimalist cube-shaped design. Read more.

  • Tailpiece

    Kolkata’s Durga Puja gets UNESCO intangible cultural heritage tag

    UNESCO has accorded heritage status to Durga Puja festival of West Bengal by inscribing it on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Read more.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.