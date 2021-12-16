MARKET NEWS

English
Last Updated : December 16, 2021 / 07:29 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Big Story

    Group Captain Varun Singh passes away

    Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the Indian Air Force helicopter crash on December 8, passed away on December 15. The IAF, in a tweet, informed that it was deeply saddened to inform the passing away of braveheart Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed to the injuries sustained in the helicopter accident on December 8. Read more.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today
    Supriya Lifescience IPO opens
    PM Modi to address farmers on natural farming
    Tomorrow

    French Defence Minister to meet Rajnath Singh

  • Market Buzz

    What stocks were mutual funds buying and selling in November?


    A list of 10 stocks each from largecaps, midcaps and smallcaps, collated by ICICI Direct, shows there was heavy buying in Yes Bank, Berger Paints India, Bandhan Bank, Colgate-Palmolive and Eicher Motors in the first segment. We also present the other stocks which saw strong MF activity. Read the full story here.

  • Economy

    Cabinet clears Rs 76,000 crore PLI scheme for semiconductors


    The Union Cabinet, on December 15, cleared the production-linked incentive scheme (PLI) for semiconductors with the ambition of making the country an electronics hub as the shortage of microchips hurts industrial production. The government proposed to provide incentives worth Rs 76,000 crore for semiconductor production over the next six years. Read full story here.

  • MC Explained

    New PCA rules for NBFCs suggest RBI has learned its lessons from IL&FS, DHFL episodes


    Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) have been brought under the prompt corrective action (PCA) framework of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). What does this mean and what impact will this have? Read here to find out.

  • Startup Tales

    Almost 2 lakh jobs generated by Indian start-ups in 2021


    Indian start-ups recognised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) have created 1,92,427 jobs in 2021 so far, the highest in four years, the Union government informed the parliament on December 15. Cumulatively, almost six lakh jobs were generated in the past four years, it added. Read more here.

  • Tailpiece

    Do you need a degree or just YouTube to be a marketer today?

    Marketers and agency professionals are increasingly using online avenues and channels to master marketing and to upskill. This is slowly changing the value placed on marketing knowledge and degrees obtained in traditional ways. Read more here.

