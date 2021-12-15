MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : December 15, 2021 / 07:18 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Trade setup for Wednesday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell


    The market extended correction for the third consecutive session on December 14, as investors and traders await the outcome of the Federal Reserve meeting to be announced on Wednesday. Read more here.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    Finance minister to hold pre-budget consultations with stakeholders
    HP Adhesives IPO opens
    Tomorrow:

    PM Modi to address farmers on natural farming

  • Economy

    A look at the team behind Union Budget 2022-23


    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is being assisted by a team of advisers and secretaries in making Union Budget 2022-23. Take a look at FM Sitharaman and her budget-making team.

    Close

  • Tech Tattle

    WhatsApp will automatically hide your 'Last Seen' from strangers


    In a bid to improve its privacy features, WhatsApp will start hiding a user’s last seen timestamp automatically from people who are not added to their contact list. This means that if a stranger/ unknown number has messaged you on WhatsApp, they cannot see the time you were online on the app the last time. Read more here.

  • Your Money

    Taking a term insurance policy has become costly and tedious


    Term insurance premiums are set to rise, starting this month. But if you plan to buy a term insurance policy now, you need to understand the changes, other than just higher premiums. Read the full story here.

  • Coronavirus Check

    Pre-booking RT-PCR tests mandatory for passengers arriving from 'at-risk' countries to 6 six metro cities


    Pre-booking of RT-PCR tests has been made mandatory for international passengers arriving from 'at-risk' countries to six metro cities including Mumbai and Delhi, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) announced on December 14. The new rule would come into effect from December 20, it said. The other airports where pre-booking of RT-PCR tests has been made compulsory are Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata. Read  more here.

  • Tailpiece

    Streaming wars: Will Netflix’s price cut heat up competition in India?

    Netflix, the world’s largest streaming service by paid users, slashed prices across all subscription plans by as much as 60 percent, hoping to lure more subscribers and making competition tougher in the crowded over-the-top (OTT) market in India. Read more here.

