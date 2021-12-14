Cryptic Crypto

Explained | What are stablecoin, how are they different from other cryptocurrencies?





Stablecoins are a different class of cryptocurrencies that are not volatile and usually pegged to a real-world currency like the US dollar. Stablecoins can be fiat collateralised, crypto collateralised, or algorithmic in nature. Stablecoin use cases are exploding in nature, from day-to-day transactions to cross-border remittances to payments within the crypto ecosystem. Watch this video to know more.