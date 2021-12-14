MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : December 14, 2021 / 07:24 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Anand Rathi Wealth debuts on December 14. What could be the listing price?


    Shares of Anand Rathi Wealth, a non-bank wealth solutions firm, are expected to gain as much as 10 percent from their initial public offering price when they list on the exchanges on December 14, experts said. Read full story here.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    ITC to hold first analyst meet
    Tomorrow:

    Odisha's tourism festival starts

  • Economy

    Retail inflation rate rises to 4.91% in November 2021


    The country's retail inflation rate, which is measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 4.91 percent during the month of November 2021, as per the data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on December 13. Read full story here.

    Close

  • Cryptic Crypto

    Explained | What are stablecoin, how are they different from other cryptocurrencies?


    Stablecoins are a different class of cryptocurrencies that are not volatile and usually pegged to a real-world currency like the US dollar. Stablecoins can be fiat collateralised, crypto collateralised, or algorithmic in nature. Stablecoin use cases are exploding in nature, from day-to-day transactions to cross-border remittances to payments within the crypto ecosystem. Watch this video to know more.

  • Tech Tattle

    Log4j vulnerability affecting iCloud, Steam, Minecraft discovered


    The US government’s cybersecurity agency issued a warning about a critical flaw in the Log4j software, resulting in global tech firms working on a fix round the clock. The vulnerability, which can let hackers get unfiltered access to computer systems, is said to be among the most dangerous in the past 10 years. You can read more here.

  • Your Money

    Saving for your child's foreign education? Invest in US index funds


    For those planning to send their kids abroad, especially the US, for higher studies, investing early on is important. Among the options available, US indices offer avenues for earning healthy returns. You can read more here.

  • Tailpiece

    Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, 21-year-old from Chandigarh, who brought home Miss Universe crown after 21 years

    Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe in the Israeli city of Eilat early Monday, with the 21-year-old bringing the coveted title back to India after over two decades. Only two Indians before Sandhu have won the title of Miss Universe - actors Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000. Read more here.

