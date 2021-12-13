MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : December 13, 2021 / 07:17 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Trade setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell


    Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities feels the short term trend of Nifty continues to be rangebound. The lack of selling pressure at the important resistance could indicate higher chances of sharp upside breakout of the hurdle in the near term. Immediate support is placed at 17,400-17,380 levels. Read full story here.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    MedPlus IPO opens
    PM Modi inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath Corridor
    Tomorrow:

    ITC to hold first analyst meet

  • IPO World

    Astha Jain of Hem assigned subscribe rating to Metro Brands, MapmyIndia, Medplus, Data Patterns IPOs


    Astha Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Hem Securities, told Moneycontrol that she had assigned 'subscribe' rating to all four IPOs - Metro Brands, MapmyIndia, Medplus Health Services, and Data Patterns which will be available for subscription next week. Find out why here.

  • Tech Tattle

    Realme becomes India's second largest smartphone brand in October 2021


    Realme recently became the second-largest smartphone brand in India. As of October 2021, Realme held 18 percent of the market share in India, its highest ever market share in the country. Read more here.

  • Sports

    Should Ishant, Pujara and Rahane make way for the youngsters?


    The old guards have been prolific for India for many years, but are now showing evident signs of wear and tear. What should be done next? Read here to find out.

  • Politics

    Hyderpora Srinagar ‘gunfight’: Three weeks on, families of those killed await probe report, demand action


    Nearly a month after Amir Ahmed Magray, Altaf Ahmed Bhat, and Dr Mudasir Gul died in the Hyderpora ‘gunfight’ on November 15, Irfan Amin Malik checks the progress in the investigation. Read on here.

  • Tailpiece

    'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' will make you laugh and cry and fall in love with love

    Vaani Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana shine in 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, a ‘zara hatke’ love story that is perfect for this new world. Read the movie review here.

tags

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

