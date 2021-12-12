MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : December 12, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Hacker Alert

    PM Narendra Modi’s Twitter handle compromised

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Twitter account was compromised briefly, Prime Minister's Office tweeted on December 12. Read more here.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Brightest comet to pass Earth
    Tomorrow:

    PM Modi to inaugurate the 'Kashi Vishwanath Dham' corridor in Varanasi

    Close

  • Tech Tattle

    Top news in the world of technology this week

    The world's first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 smartphone is here, The Game Awards 2021, Realme is India's No. 2 smartphone brand, and more.

  • School Reform

    School children in Haryana to recite Gita shlokas

    Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on December 11 that, from the next academic session, students will be taught to recite 'shlokas' of the Bhagavad Gita in schools across the state. Read more.

  • Auto

    Yamaha Aerox 155 review: The best scooter in India

    Yamaha's new scooter Aerox 155 is here and Rana Chaudhury believes that its the best scooter in India and if you are looking to buy a scooter, your search ends here. Read his review to know what makes this the best.

  • Coronavirus Check

    Delhi reports second COVID-19 Omicron case

    A 35-year-old fully-vaccinated man, with travel history to Zimbabwe and South Africa, has tested positive for Omicron variant of COVID-19, becoming the second patient of the highly-contagious virus in Delhi. Read more.

  • Tailpiece

    Healing Space | Financial infidelity: Are you cheating on your partner?

    Have you ever hidden a bill? Do you have a secret account or credit card and are you lying to your partner about the money you make? Read this week's Healing Space to learn more about the financial conversation you need to have.

tags #MC essentials

