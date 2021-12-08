MARKET NEWS

English
Last Updated : December 08, 2021 / 07:12 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Star Health trading at discount in grey market. How will it impact listing?


    Expensive valuations, recent losses driven by high COVID-related claims and better prospects in other IPOs may have been the factors for the disappointing response even as other recent IPOs have seen stellar subscription figures. Read more here.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    Farmers to hold meeting to decide future of agitation
    Shriram Properties Limited IPO Opens
    Tomorrow:

    MapMyIndia IPO opens

  • Big Story

    In Andhra’s capital war, it is Jagan vs Naidu


    Amaravati, a three-capital plan and none, for now—confusion prevails over Andhra Pradesh’s capital seven years after the bifurcation of the southern state and it has a lot to do with its political parties. Read the full story here.

    Close

  • Your Money

    Edelweiss Financial Services NCD Issue: Should you invest?


    Edelweiss Financial Services is issuing non-convertible debentures and the first tranche is available to investors from December 6, 2021 for subscription of up to Rs 500 crore. Investors will have to option to choose from ten series of debentures spread across tenures of 24 months to 120 months. You can read more about the NCD here.

  • Tech Tattle

    WhatsApp updates Disappearing Messages feature


    WhatsApp Disappearing Messages feature is getting a major update. The Meta-owned messaging platform had rolled out the disappearing messages feature last year for users on Android and iOS. The new WhatsApp update is aimed at providing more control and privacy with default disappearing messages. Read more about the update here.

  • Coronavirus Check

    Omicron: IMA warns of 'massive third wave', urges people to follow COVID-19 protocol


    Amid surging cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in India, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has warned of another wave of infections and urged the government to announce "additional" doses of the jab for healthcare, frontline workers and immunocompromised individuals. IMA also sought that the government expedite the proposal of vaccinating individuals aged 12 to 18 years. Read full story here.

  • Tailpiece

    Box Office: 'Sooryavanshi' may fall short of double century

    With three films bringing in numbers at the box office, it is finally back to those times when theatres used to be engaged with audiences stepping in. Of course, the collections aren’t huge and in fact the industry has seen much bigger numbers post Diwali when Sooryavanshi opened excellently. Read the full story here.

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

