you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : December 05, 2021 / 07:17 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Primary market buzzing with activity as 4 IPOs hit the Street next week


    It’s raining IPOs on Dalal Street as four companies—RateGain Travel Technologies, Shriram Properties, CE Info Systems (MapmyIndia) and a Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed company Metro Brands—will launch their offers between December 6th and 14th. Here are the details of all the action in the primary market.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    Cyclone Jawad can make landfall in Odisha's Puri district December 5
    Tomorrow:

    India-Russia annual summit: President Vladimir Putin to visit India

  • Big Story

    Two more Omicron cases detected, total count at 4


    India confirmed two Omicron cases from the states of Gujarat and Maharashtra, taking the total tally of the COVID-19 variant cases in India to four. The first two cases were detected from Karnataka on December 2. Read more about the case from Gujarat here and one from Maharashtra here.

    Close

  • MC Exclusive

    Infosys does away with COO role after UB Pravin Rao, appoints co heads of delivery, CTO


    Software major Infosys will do away with the role of Chief Operating Officer after incumbent UB Pravin Rao retires this month. Instead, it will now create a leadership structure giving key leaders additional responsibilities, sources familiar with the development told Moneycontrol. Read the full story here.

  • Auto

    Hero Electric aims to raise fresh funds of $200-$300 million


    Six months after closing the first part of its Series B funding round, India’s largest electric two-wheeler maker Hero Electric is evaluating plans to raise fresh capital as demand soars in a booming EV market, multiple industry sources in the know told Moneycontrol. Read more here.

  • Sports

    Five things to know about Ajaz Patel


    In the 144-year-old history of Test cricket, New Zealand left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel on Saturday achieved stupendous feat of taking all the 10 wickets in an inning. Mumbai-born Patel became only the third bower in Test cricket to take 10 wickets in an innings after Jim Laker and Anil Kumble on the second day of the second Test against India at Wankhede stadium. Read more about him here.

  • Tailpiece

    It's time to stay indoors with feel-good Christmas movies

    From ‘Die Hard’ to ‘Single All the Way’, this is Manisha Lakhe’s best Christmas movies list. Read the story here.

tags #MC essentials

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

