Last Updated : December 02, 2021 / 07:48 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Anand Rathi IPO opens tomorrow: 10 things to know before subscribing the issue

    The wealth management arm of Anand Rathi Financial Services and one of the leading non-bank wealth solutions firms in India, Anand Rathi Wealth, will launch its initial public offering (IPO) on December 2.  Here are 10 key things to know before subscribing to the public issue:

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Tiranga Yatra planned by AAP in Punjab
    International Geeta Mahotasava 2021
    Tomorrow:

    Cyclone Jawad over Bay of Bengal by Dec 3; Storm may reach Odisha by Dec 4

  • MC Explained

    The Yes Bank-Dish TV saga and what transpired between them

    This tussle between a company and its lender-shareholder has more than the usual elements present in a corporate clash. It has shareholder activism, allegations of a forced merger, and even the involvement of the police, which lenders say could have set a bad precedent. You can read the full story here.

  • Your Money

    HDFC, Bajaj Finance increase rates on fixed deposits: Should you invest?

    A couple of non-bank lenders have taken cues from global and local inflationary trends and hiked the interest rates on their fixed deposits (FDs). These interest rate increases are effective from December 1. Are the FDs attractive now? You can find out here.

  • Tech Tattle

    Spotify's 2021 Wrapped gives users a peek into their listening habits this year

    As 2021 draws to a close, Spotify is launching its annual Wrapped hub on the app that will tell users what songs, artistes, genres, and podcasts they listened to during the year. Read more here.

  • Ad Buzz

    Why did Center Fresh go full "filmy" in its long-format brand film?

    Do not let masks and the pandemic stop you from falling in love. That, it seems, is the message in Perfetti Van Melle-owned brand Center Fresh’s latest ad campaign. The brand in collaboration with Dharma Productions’ ad division, Dharma 2.0, released a film called ‘Parda’ to celebrate the idea of romance during COVID-19 times. Read more here.

  • Tailpiece

    These are the 10 most expensive cities in the world: Take a look

    The 2021 Worldwide Cost of Living index surveyed 173 cities, comparing more than 400 prices in US dollars across 200 goods and services. The survey found out the most expensive cities to live in. You can read the story here.

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

