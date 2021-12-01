MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : December 01, 2021 / 07:11 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Big Story

    GDP noses ahead of pre-COVID-19 levels, but don’t pop the champagne yet

    GDP noses ahead of pre-COVID-19 levels, but don’t pop the champagne yet

    India’s real or inflation-adjusted gross domestic product (GDP) grew 8.4 percent during July-September, swinging sharply to the positive quadrant compared to the previous year’s 7.4 percent fall. However, the big question still remains: Is this strong enough to fully offset the COVID-19 shock? Read here to find out.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    New guidelines for international passengers arriving
    Reliance Jio's prepaid hike comes into effective
    Tomorrow:

    Mumbai braces for moderate rain along with thunderstorms till December 2

  • Market Buzz

    Tega Industries IPO Opens Tomorrow: 10 key things to know before you subscribe


    Investors can bid for a minimum of 33 equity shares and in multiples of 33 shares thereafter. Retail investors can make a minimum investment of Rs 14,949 per lot and their maximum investment would be Rs 1,94,337 for 13 lots. Read the full story here.

  • Tech Tattle

    Parliamentary panel on Data Protection Bill to seek extension for report submission


    The Joint Committee of Parliament (JCP) on the Personal Data Protection Bill will move a motion in Lok Sabha on December 1 seeking extension of time for presentation of report till last week of the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. The panel adopted the draft report on the Bill last week after two years of deliberations and five extensions. Read more here.

  • Startup Tales

    Meet the 19-year old Stanford dropouts building Zepto and delivering groceries in 10 minutes


    Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra have raised $60 million to fund their ambitions for Zepto. The challenge before the duo now is to scale up and take on rivals Grofers, Big Basket and Instamart while becoming profitable. That may prove much harder than the fundraising. Read full story here.

  • Coronavirus Check

    How virulent is Omicron, the new Covid variant?


    A new variant of the coronavirus, Omicron, was identified in Botswana, South Africa and Hong Kong. What is the Omicron variant? Is it more serious than the other variants? Is an international travel ban required to stop the variant to enter into the country? Dr Gagandeep Kang shares her insights in this video. Watch here.

  • Tailpiece

    ‘I can tell a story, and the moral of that story can be your product or service’: aiyyoshraddha

    Bengaluru-based creator and internet sensation Shraddha Jain on influencer marketing, what brands want, storytelling, trending videos that travel from Pune to Paris, and more. Read here.

